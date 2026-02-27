BMW's Own Website Leaks All-Wheel-Drive 2027 BMW M2 xDrive
To a lot of folks, the BMW M2 is the purest M car money can buy these days, with its tiny footprint, six-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive setup. Well, for 2027, it's gaining something that more set-in-their-ways enthusiasts are going to hate: xDrive all-wheel drive.
Enthusiasts can breathe a bit of a sigh of relief, though, because from the looks of it, the 2027 M2 xDrive will be sold alongside the already-existing rear-wheel-drive M2, as is the case with the M3 and M4. It is not a replacement for the rear-drive M2, according to Autocar, so you can put your pitchforks down. Until now, the M2 (and the 1M that was sold before it) came exclusively with RWD setups. News of the M2 xDrive broke when BMW seemingly accidentally posted its full 2027 lineup on its U.S. website earlier this week, which was reported on by Motor1.
Like its M3 and M4 siblings, the all-wheel-drive M2 will only be available with an eight-speed automatic transmission. If you want to row your own gears, you'll have to stick with RWD, but I'm sure that's not an issue for you. Even though it's an AWD system, Autocar expects it to come with a fairly aggressive rear-bias calibration with selectable driving modes, and that'll include a setting that allows for full rear-drive operation, as on other AWD M cars.
Not too much else is known about the M2 xDrive, but it's believed that it'll keep the same S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six motor currently found in the M2, though it may get a bit of a power boost to M2 CS levels: 523 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Right now, the M2 CS can do 0-to-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, according to Car and Driver, so expect xDrive to cut a few tenths off that. The added power should help counteract the fact the AWD system is expected to bring the M2's curb weight to around 3,970 pounds, Autocar says.
Other 2027 goodies
The BMW U.S. website leak showed off a lot more than just the forthcoming M2 xDrive. Those who caught it in time (not me) got a glimpse of the new 3 Series lineup with an M350 xDrive listed, according to Motor1. Presumably, that replaces the M340i xDrive of today. On the electric 3 Series side, there are two fully electric models, the i3 40 xDrive and i3 50 xDrive, which will be very closely related to the iX3 electric crossover that goes on sale this summer in North America. That crossover comes in three flavors: 40 sDrive, 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive. Similarly, an iX4 appears as the coupe-crossover answer to the iX3, and it comes in 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive guise.
There was also a quick glance at trim levels for the next-generation X5, which should debut in the coming months. Sort of oddly, the rear-drive base 40 sDrive still remains, and I'd love to know what the take rate is on that car. We also get a peek at the electric iX5 60 xDrive. Finally, there was a blurred-out photo of a 7 Series, since the facelifted model hasn't been revealed yet. The only model it showed was the 740 xDrive, according to Motor1, but it's highly unlikely that the V8-powered 760 doesn't come back for the 2027 model year. There's no mention of the electric i7, but I don't think that's going anywhere, either.
Of course, there are a few absences from the list. Mainstays like the X4 and 8 Series were always due to die before 2026 was over, so they're nowhere to be found on this leaked list. Still, there's a lot to look forward to from BMW in 2027.