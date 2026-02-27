BMW's Own Website Leaks All-Wheel-Drive 2027 BMW M2 xDrive

To a lot of folks, the BMW M2 is the purest M car money can buy these days, with its tiny footprint, six-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive setup. Well, for 2027, it's gaining something that more set-in-their-ways enthusiasts are going to hate: xDrive all-wheel drive.

Enthusiasts can breathe a bit of a sigh of relief, though, because from the looks of it, the 2027 M2 xDrive will be sold alongside the already-existing rear-wheel-drive M2, as is the case with the M3 and M4. It is not a replacement for the rear-drive M2, according to Autocar, so you can put your pitchforks down. Until now, the M2 (and the 1M that was sold before it) came exclusively with RWD setups. News of the M2 xDrive broke when BMW seemingly accidentally posted its full 2027 lineup on its U.S. website earlier this week, which was reported on by Motor1.

Like its M3 and M4 siblings, the all-wheel-drive M2 will only be available with an eight-speed automatic transmission. If you want to row your own gears, you'll have to stick with RWD, but I'm sure that's not an issue for you. Even though it's an AWD system, Autocar expects it to come with a fairly aggressive rear-bias calibration with selectable driving modes, and that'll include a setting that allows for full rear-drive operation, as on other AWD M cars.

Not too much else is known about the M2 xDrive, but it's believed that it'll keep the same S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six motor currently found in the M2, though it may get a bit of a power boost to M2 CS levels: 523 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Right now, the M2 CS can do 0-to-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, according to Car and Driver, so expect xDrive to cut a few tenths off that. The added power should help counteract the fact the AWD system is expected to bring the M2's curb weight to around 3,970 pounds, Autocar says.