The BMW M3 Competition's Trunk Is Incredibly Practical

Mini recently invited me down to Savannah to drive the new John Cooper Works models, and seeing as I already live in Georgia, I decided to drive down. No sense driving two hours to an airport, going through security, and taking a flight when I could get there faster in a car, right? However, since all the Minis were down in Savannah for the drive, they sent me a BMW. Specifically, the M3 Competition you see in the photo above. It certainly wasn't the worst road trip car imaginable, but weirdly enough, one of my biggest takeaways wasn't how it drove but how practical the trunk was.

After all, we aren't just talking about any old M3 here. It's an M3 Competition with the ridiculous carbon fiber bucket seats with the crotch divider. Even in its most comfortable setting, this thing is both low and stiff, and while it didn't scrape on my parents' driveway, getting up the dang thing was a three-wheel affair. So it's totally plausible the trunk would feature some cross-bracing that would take up space and make it even more impractical as a daily driver than it already was. Nope. When pressed into errand duty, I ended being able to shove far more stuff in there than I ever would have expected.