2026 BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition Is A Hand-Painted Tribute To The Original 2002 Turbo
The BMW M2 isn't a car that most people whose eyes work would call attractive, but with a torquey, turbocharged inline-six and short wheelbase, its agile handling makes it so enjoyable to drive, you'll stop caring about how it looks. In fact, it's arguably a better driver's car than the bigger M4. Since it also comes with a manual, the only real downside is that you can't get it as a convertible. Well, that and the $69,375 base price. But what if you want an M2 that's more exclusive? Perhaps some sort of special edition that's also an ode to BMW's past? Meet the 2026 BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition.
Unlike the lap time-focused M2 CS, the M2 Turbo Design Edition is more about style. Specifically, it's a tribute to the original BMW 2002 Turbo that the world first saw at the 1973 Frankfurt Auto Show. You still get all the regular M2 performance goodies, but it only comes in Alpine White paint with a black hood graphic that has "turbo" spelled out in mirrored white script. To complete the look, you also get hand-painted Motorsport stripes along either side of the hood, a stripe down the carbon-fiber roof, and stripes on the trunklid, which is also adorned with a carbon-fiber spoiler.
Is the regular M2 already turbocharged from the factory? Of course it is. But only the M2 Turbo Design Edition broadcasts that information directly to anyone who sees you approaching in their rear-view mirror. Unless they follow BMW news closely, they'll probably just assume you went a little crazy with the mods instead of recognizing that they just got passed by an incredibly rare, special-edition M2, but at least they'll know you have a turbo. Plus, it's a great reference to the original 2002 Turbo, which also had mirrored graphics.
An $84,075 special edition
Inside, you get sill plates that say "M2 turbo," as well as a plate on the cupholder cover that says "turbo." Beyond that, there isn't much else in the cabin to differentiate the M2 Turbo Design Edition from the regular M2, although it is worth noting that this version is manual-only. There aren't many options available, either, but you can add a set of Matte Gold Bronze wheels for $6,266, some M Carbon bucket seats for $4,500 or the M Driver's Package for $2,500.
Whether you want the carbon buckets or not, I say at least spring for the driver's package and the bronze wheels. You're already ordering a limited-edition car, so you might as well get the good wheels. Plus, the driver's package raises the top speed to 177 mph, which will definitely come in handy on the track. Do you get any more power than the regular M2? Nope, but again, this is a limited edition, not a track special.
How limited is it? BMW won't say. But the press release did call it "[a] special, very limited edition of the 2026 BMW M2" and later added that it "will be produced in extremely limited numbers starting in January of 2026." How many it will actually build, though, is still a mystery. Since it's an ode to the original 2002 turbo, a production run of 2,002 would make sense, but again, BMW isn't talking exact numbers yet.
If a manual-only M2 with hand-painted stripes built in "extremely limited numbers" sounds like your kind of car, you'll need at least $84,075 (including destination) to put one in your driveway. That's a heck of a lot of money for a car that's no quicker than the regular M2, but I also can't imagine anyone who buys one of these will care. And you won't have to wait too terribly long to actually drive yours, either, since deliveries are expected to begin in early Q2 next year.