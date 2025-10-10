2026 BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition Is A Hand-Painted Tribute To The Original 2002 Turbo

The BMW M2 isn't a car that most people whose eyes work would call attractive, but with a torquey, turbocharged inline-six and short wheelbase, its agile handling makes it so enjoyable to drive, you'll stop caring about how it looks. In fact, it's arguably a better driver's car than the bigger M4. Since it also comes with a manual, the only real downside is that you can't get it as a convertible. Well, that and the $69,375 base price. But what if you want an M2 that's more exclusive? Perhaps some sort of special edition that's also an ode to BMW's past? Meet the 2026 BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition.

Unlike the lap time-focused M2 CS, the M2 Turbo Design Edition is more about style. Specifically, it's a tribute to the original BMW 2002 Turbo that the world first saw at the 1973 Frankfurt Auto Show. You still get all the regular M2 performance goodies, but it only comes in Alpine White paint with a black hood graphic that has "turbo" spelled out in mirrored white script. To complete the look, you also get hand-painted Motorsport stripes along either side of the hood, a stripe down the carbon-fiber roof, and stripes on the trunklid, which is also adorned with a carbon-fiber spoiler.

Is the regular M2 already turbocharged from the factory? Of course it is. But only the M2 Turbo Design Edition broadcasts that information directly to anyone who sees you approaching in their rear-view mirror. Unless they follow BMW news closely, they'll probably just assume you went a little crazy with the mods instead of recognizing that they just got passed by an incredibly rare, special-edition M2, but at least they'll know you have a turbo. Plus, it's a great reference to the original 2002 Turbo, which also had mirrored graphics.