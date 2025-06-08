The Manual BMW Z4 Won't Die Because Too Many People Have Good Taste
Despite the fact it was initially rumored to be discontinued in October of this year, the G29 BMW Z4 is going to live on for a while longer. This is wonderful news for people who appreciate good styling, lots of horsepower, a manual transmission and — most importantly — a convertible roof.
A new report from BMW Blog suggests that BMW will end most Z4 production in March of 2026, however, the U.S.-spec M40i (and its six-speed manual transmission) will live on for a bit longer. One of the outlet's trusted sources on the Bimmer Post forum said the Z4 in its M Performance trim will soldier on in the U.S. for an additional two months — until May of 2026. That same source also claimed that this is when the final U.S.-spec Supra will be built.
Extending the Z4's life isn't a total surprise. As more enthusiasts look for analog options, deliveries in the first quarter of 2025 rose by 4.2% to 2,436 units when compared with the same time last year, according to BMW Blog. Sales of the Z4 jumped by 13.1% in 2024 after BMW made the manual available in the U.S., Motor1 reports People year for rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission. I get it. The Z4 M40i is one of the few BMWs you can still buy with a stick shift, joined only by the M2 and base versions of the M3 and M4.
What comes next for the Z4
Despite this good news, it's not looking like the Z4 will be around forever. Right now, there's no plan for a successor to the little two-seater. It's not exactly a surprise. Sure, it's selling OK, but convertible sales continue to fall and the enthusiast market is shrinking. Toyota has said there will be a next-generation Supra, but BMW doesn't intend to join up with the Japanese automaker for its own version of the car.
So, if you're the type of smart person who wants a manual Z4, you better act now. Just make sure you've got some deep-ish pockets. A turbocharged 2.0-liter Z4 sDrive30i — which only comes with an automatic — starts at $56,175. If you want the manual, you've got to jump up to the M40 with its 382-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. That's going to set you back $71,825. If you have the means, I do suggest picking one up. However, if you don't, I'd be willing to part with my manual 2007 Z4 3.0SI for just a fraction of that price.