The Manual BMW Z4 Won't Die Because Too Many People Have Good Taste

Despite the fact it was initially rumored to be discontinued in October of this year, the G29 BMW Z4 is going to live on for a while longer. This is wonderful news for people who appreciate good styling, lots of horsepower, a manual transmission and — most importantly — a convertible roof.

A new report from BMW Blog suggests that BMW will end most Z4 production in March of 2026, however, the U.S.-spec M40i (and its six-speed manual transmission) will live on for a bit longer. One of the outlet's trusted sources on the Bimmer Post forum said the Z4 in its M Performance trim will soldier on in the U.S. for an additional two months — until May of 2026. That same source also claimed that this is when the final U.S.-spec Supra will be built.

Extending the Z4's life isn't a total surprise. As more enthusiasts look for analog options, deliveries in the first quarter of 2025 rose by 4.2% to 2,436 units when compared with the same time last year, according to BMW Blog. Sales of the Z4 jumped by 13.1% in 2024 after BMW made the manual available in the U.S., Motor1 reports People year for rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission. I get it. The Z4 M40i is one of the few BMWs you can still buy with a stick shift, joined only by the M2 and base versions of the M3 and M4.