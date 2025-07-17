2026 Subaru Uncharted Is A Little Electric Crossover You Can Take Off-Road
As other automakers start to shy away from electric vehicles, Subaru seems to be going all in on BEVs. Its latest creation, the 2026 Uncharted, is a tiny electric crossover with a lot of range on one end of the spectrum and a lot of power on the other. No matter how you slice it, though, the new Uncharted (I'm still not sure about the name) will come packed with all the off-road-ish stuff to keep most Subaru die-hards happy.
The Uncharted is Subaru's version of the upcoming electric Toyota C-HR, and its underpinnings are shared with Subaru's two other EV offerings, the recently refreshed Solterra and the new Trailseeker. Subaru says it'll offer up to 338 horsepower from two electric motors, which is enough to move the little guy from 0 to 60 mph in under 5 seconds, and it'll be able to fast-charge its 74.7-kWh battery at up to 150 kW, going from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. That's not exactly world-beating, but it'll be enough for most buyers. It comes standard with a NACS charging port that'll let you pump in electrons at Tesla Superchargers, too. With Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive, Subaru says the Uncharted will be able to travel around 290 miles. In addition to dual-motor Sport and GT models, there will also be a single-motor front-wheel-drive Premium trim, sold in limited numbers, that will beat that mileage figure and offer 221 hp.
Matters of size
Subaru claims the Uncharted will have "responsive handling" and "dynamic performance," citing lightweight and rigid steel in the construction, structural support from the underfloor batteries, aerodynamic enhancements and specifically tuned suspension components to achieve this. Sounds enthralling, doesn't it? Don't worry, though. It's still a Subaru. The automaker says its engineers put a bit of emphasis on the Uncharted's straight-line stability, handling and grip on loose surfaces like gravel, dirt and snow. I'm sure that's something Subaru loyalists will be glad to hear.
The new Toyota C-HR is a small car, and thus the Uncharted is as well. Don't think that means it's tiny on the inside, though. Subaru says the Uncharted is nearly 7 inches shorter than the Solterra, but it boasts has more than 25 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. Its turning radius is basically the same as a Crosstrek's, and while we don't have exact measurements for the Uncharted just yet, it should be basically identical to the 177.9-inch-long C-HR. For comparison, the Crosstrek is only about an inch shorter. Its face is aligned with the Solterra and Trailseeker, more distinctive than that of the C-HR, and the Subaru has a unique rear bumper, taillights and other details.
Still a Subaru
Inside, the Toyota underpinnings really come through. It's got the exact infotainment screen and gauge cluster you'll find in many 'Yota products these days. Hell, it's even got the same steering wheel. I'm not sure if that really matters, though. I mean, the 14-inch infotainment screen is very intuitive and easy to use, and the gauge cluster gives you more information than you'll know what to do with. The rest of the touchpoints are also very Toyota, including the gear shifter. I mean, this is to be expected. All three of Subaru's EVs are based on — and borrow heavily from — Toyotas.
Regardless of who designed the interior, you still get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two wireless phone chargers in the center console and dual USB-C chargers for rear seat passengers, all as standard. It also comes with Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist tech suite that gives you stuff like automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, front cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control.
On sale early next year
Every trim level of the Uncharted comes with Subaru's All-Weather Package that gives buyers heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, a power tailgate and ambient interior lighting. The Sport also comes with Subaru's X-Mode off-road system that adds grip control, a heated steering wheel, and Star-Tex water-repellent upholstery. The top-trim GT adds a panoramic roof, 20-inch wheels (other models get 18s or optional 20s), ventilated front seats, a Harman Kardon stereo system and a rearview camera mirror. Other available features include traffic jam assist, lane change assist and a 360-degree camera.
Right now, there's no word on how much the Uncharted will cost. Subaru says pricing and more detailed specs will be released closer to when it goes on sale in early 2026. Until then, we're just going to have to enjoy its rugged but cute looks from a distance.