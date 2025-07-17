2026 Subaru Uncharted Is A Little Electric Crossover You Can Take Off-Road

As other automakers start to shy away from electric vehicles, Subaru seems to be going all in on BEVs. Its latest creation, the 2026 Uncharted, is a tiny electric crossover with a lot of range on one end of the spectrum and a lot of power on the other. No matter how you slice it, though, the new Uncharted (I'm still not sure about the name) will come packed with all the off-road-ish stuff to keep most Subaru die-hards happy.

The Uncharted is Subaru's version of the upcoming electric Toyota C-HR, and its underpinnings are shared with Subaru's two other EV offerings, the recently refreshed Solterra and the new Trailseeker. Subaru says it'll offer up to 338 horsepower from two electric motors, which is enough to move the little guy from 0 to 60 mph in under 5 seconds, and it'll be able to fast-charge its 74.7-kWh battery at up to 150 kW, going from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. That's not exactly world-beating, but it'll be enough for most buyers. It comes standard with a NACS charging port that'll let you pump in electrons at Tesla Superchargers, too. With Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive, Subaru says the Uncharted will be able to travel around 290 miles. In addition to dual-motor Sport and GT models, there will also be a single-motor front-wheel-drive Premium trim, sold in limited numbers, that will beat that mileage figure and offer 221 hp.