2026 Subaru Uncharted EV Is The First Front-Wheel-Drive Subaru This Century, Starts At $36,445 And Returns Over 300-Mile Range

The Subaru Solterra was the brand's first EV, and it wasn't particularly good. Luckily Subaru looks to be taking the EV game more seriously as of late, unveiling the significantly reworked 2026 Solterra in April, and more recently the new Trailseeker midsize electric SUV. Subaru released official pricing for its newest and smallest EV this week. The 2026 Uncharted EV will start at $36,445 for the limited run Premium front-wheel-drive models, with all-wheel-drive Uncharted Sport models starting at $41,245. If it looks familiar, that's because it's basically Subaru's version of the Toyota C-HR, and it shares its platform with the Toyota bZ, bZ Woodland, Subaru Solterra, and Subaru Trailseeker.

All Uncharted models will have a 74.7 kWh lithium-ion battery with a standard preconditioning system to maximize efficiency in cold weather. It's the same battery pack that's found in the 2026 Solterra and the 2026 Trailseeker, so it is capable of charging at 150 kW via an NACS port which allows a 10-to-80% charge in approximately 28 minutes. An 11 kW onboard charger should make for quicker Level 2 charging at home, too. Subaru only says specifically that the Premium front-wheel-drive model will deliver an estimated range of more than 300 miles, but it expects Sport and GT models to return over 285 miles and over 270 miles of range on a charge, respectively.