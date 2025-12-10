2026 Subaru Uncharted EV Is The First Front-Wheel-Drive Subaru This Century, Starts At $36,445 And Returns Over 300-Mile Range
The Subaru Solterra was the brand's first EV, and it wasn't particularly good. Luckily Subaru looks to be taking the EV game more seriously as of late, unveiling the significantly reworked 2026 Solterra in April, and more recently the new Trailseeker midsize electric SUV. Subaru released official pricing for its newest and smallest EV this week. The 2026 Uncharted EV will start at $36,445 for the limited run Premium front-wheel-drive models, with all-wheel-drive Uncharted Sport models starting at $41,245. If it looks familiar, that's because it's basically Subaru's version of the Toyota C-HR, and it shares its platform with the Toyota bZ, bZ Woodland, Subaru Solterra, and Subaru Trailseeker.
All Uncharted models will have a 74.7 kWh lithium-ion battery with a standard preconditioning system to maximize efficiency in cold weather. It's the same battery pack that's found in the 2026 Solterra and the 2026 Trailseeker, so it is capable of charging at 150 kW via an NACS port which allows a 10-to-80% charge in approximately 28 minutes. An 11 kW onboard charger should make for quicker Level 2 charging at home, too. Subaru only says specifically that the Premium front-wheel-drive model will deliver an estimated range of more than 300 miles, but it expects Sport and GT models to return over 285 miles and over 270 miles of range on a charge, respectively.
Dual motor Uncharteds should be pretty quick and well-equipped
The trim structure for the 2026 Uncharted starts with the Premium FWD which Subaru says "will be offered in limited numbers," then the dual-motor Uncharted Sport and the dual motor Uncharted GT. All Uncharteds have 8.2 inches of ground clearance, a 14-inch Subaru Multimedia System with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a distraction mitigation system, a power trunk lid, an all-weather package, and Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver assistance features so they will all be well equipped.
Front-wheel-drive models feature a 221 horsepower front-mounted motor, while all-wheel-drive models send 338 horsepower to all four wheels. No torque figures are provided, but given that the Uncharted is about seven-inches shorter than the Solterra which is supposed to achieve a 0-to-60 sprint of under 5 seconds, and the 13-inch longer Trailseeker should achieve the sprint in 4.4 seconds, the Uncharted is likely to be one quick little crossover.
The $36,445 Uncharted Premium FWD comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels with gloss black covers, a power trunk lid, heated seats, heated exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, dual wireless chargers, a 10-way power driver's seat, a seven-inch digital gauge cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, and LED headlights with washers. Upgrading to the Sport trim gets AWD with X-Mode, a heated steering wheel, surround-view cameras, traffic jam assist and lane change assist, memory and voice activation for driver's seat adjustments, and an 8-way power passenger seat. Top trim GTs get a panoramic roof with a power shade, ventilated seats, a Harmon Kardon stereo, 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, heated outboard rear seats, and a digital rear-view mirror. Expect to see these Japan-assembled EVs on dealer lots starting early next year.