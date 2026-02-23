2026 Jeep Cherokee Trades Its Trail Rating For More Efficient, Civilized, Even Fun On-Road Dynamics

When you step inside the new Cherokee you're greeted by a wide, flat dashboard with lots of visually appealing materials and textures. Jeep did a great job elevating the appeal of its hard plastics. There's a strip of ribbed plastic on the dashboard that's echoed on the center console; I'm a certified hater of hard plastic in cars, but this looks and feels great. There is some piano black surrounding the start button and gear selector, but the rest of the lower-end materials are disguised behind clever design.

The 12.3-inch infotainment screen is nicely integrated into the dashboard design in a time when most competitors are tacking on iPads and calling it a day. I wasn't able to familiarize myself with the UConnect 5 interface much during the drive, but my first impression was that it's a bit complicated. That's exacerbated by the lack of a convenient place to stabilize your hand to make precise touchscreen interactions while driving, but owners will likely get used to it with more time. The digital gauges look fine at a standstill, but the display is laggy, especially the power/regen gauge. At least it's configurable so you don't have to watch that gauge lag if you don't like it.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Climate controls are integrated into a touch-sensitive panel below the infotainment screen, and though I'm grateful to have permanent dedicated controls, real buttons and knobs would make the system easier to adjust without looking away from the road. There are more dedicated touch-sensitive buttons to the left and right of the infotainment screen that allow the driver and passenger to quickly adjust their heated seats (and ventilated seats, if equipped). The controls closest to the driver are totally blocked by the thick steering wheel rim, though, so I found myself bobbing around like a parakeet trying to get a clear look at them.

There's a lot of room in the front seats of the new Cherokee. I'm 6'8" and I fit comfortably, but my long legs wished for less wheel-arch intrusion in the driver's footwell. Otherwise, headroom is good, and the wide cabin makes for plenty of elbow room. If you're planning to fit lots of tall folk in your Cherokee at the same time, beware of battery intrusion into the rear footwell. I was able to fit behind my preferred driving position, but the hybrid battery juts out a bit from under the rear seat bottom, eating up foot room. I had to shove the front of my feet under the seat and wedge my heels up against the battery, but if the people in the front seats scoot forward a bit it's less of an issue. The back seat is really wide and spacious, though, with over 5 inches more hip room than the old Cherokee.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

That spacious feeling translates to the cargo area, too, but there's a catch: it's wide and long, but it's very squat. The trunk opening is only 28.1 inches tall, and when I set my backpack upright in the trunk, it took up about half the height of the trunk opening. If you're planning to haul tall items in your Cherokee, it might be necessary to take advantage of its 3,500-pound towing capacity and chuck your stuff in a trailer instead.