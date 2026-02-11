2027 Toyota Highlander Goes Electric With 320 Miles Of Range And An Actually Interesting Design

It's successfully weird inside, too. The dashboard has a multi-tier wing-like design with more visual flair than Toyota's bZ (and certainly more than the old Highlander). You get a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14-inch touchscreen running Toyota's great new infotainment system, below which is a row of some physical buttons that have a nice click to them. The tall center console has a pair of angled wireless charging pads that are bisected by some additional controls and the stubby shifter; the cupholders are pretty big, and there's a lot of storage space under the center armrest.

Daniel Golson / Jalopnik

The Highlander I got to poke around before the reveal was clearly a pre-production model, so I'm not going to make any build quality judgements, but there's a nice mix of soft-touch materials and finishes. My favorite detail are the strange door three-dimensional door cards, which have ambient lighting strips that lead to a peak that's capped off by metal details (and the seat memory controls for the driver). It's a design that feels very un-Toyota in a good way. Depending on the trim level and color scheme, the seats and door panels have different perforation and stitching patterns, including a cool lined motif.

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

With all three rows of seats up the Highlander EV has 15.9 cubic feet of cargo space, just a tenth of a cube less than a Highlander hybrid. Fold the second row flat and that grows to 45.6 cubic feet, a few cubes less than the hybrid; Toyota hasn't given cargo figures with the second-row seats folded, which don't go perfectly flat. They do easily slide fore and aft, and there's a dedicated button that slides them forward and folds the seatback. The third row has a pair of seats, and on almost every version of the new Highlander the second-row seats are a pair of captain's chairs, though a three-across bench is available. With the captain's chairs you get a console in between with storage space and cupholders.

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The floor is nearly flat aside from a slightly raised section in the second row, making it easy to move into the back, and the cabin seems very spacious and airy in general, especially with the optional panoramic glass roof. It's easy for my 5'9" self to get in and out of the third row, and the second-row chairs seem comfortable. The driving position is nice too, and it doesn't have the strange gauge cluster and steering wheel setup used in the bZ. Paddle shifters are used to adjust the levels of regenerative braking.