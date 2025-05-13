2026 Toyota bZ Has Longer Range, Better Looks And A Slightly Less Silly But Actually More Confusing Name Than bZ4X

Last month we saw the 2026 Subaru Solterra get unveiled with much-improved powertrains, styling and technology, and now Toyota is following suit with its version. We saw the Euro-spec bZ4X facelift back in March, and all of the U.S. model's updates align, but there is one big bit of news — Toyota is simplifying the EV's name in the U.S., now just calling it the bZ for 2026. It's a bit of a strange move, as bZ is already a sub-brand in other markets with models like bZ3, bZ3X and bZ7 on sale with a shared design language. Does that mean the U.S. will get no other electric bZ models or will they just have different names? I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Name aside, the 2026 bZ does look like a big improvement over the outgoing bZ4X. Its styling is nicer, its range is longer, it has a lot more power, its tech better, and it has the NACS charging port now. It still might not be the most competitive vehicle in its class, but the new bZ will at least be a lot more appealing to a lot more buyers.