5 Philosophies Of The Toyota Way That Are Evident In The Brand Today

Let's be honest, 99% of corporate philosophies are just motivational poster trash. Probably cooked up by whichever consulting firm they hired that year. They're meaningless buzzwords like "The 4 Disciplines of Execution" or "Synergy" — whatever that all means.

On a recent long flight, I picked up a book that has been on my shelf for a while now. But finally, "The Toyota Way" got its time under the harsh reading light of a 737. This book spells out the philosophies and ethos of Toyota. It's tangible to how Toyota runs the business today, and can be seen in how the company maintains success or even why its deepest failures became hard-taught lessons. It's cultural DNA built from the inside. It's why Toyota builds cars that seem to outlast generations, why it's still getting accused of dragging its feet on EVs, and ironically why it keeps getting tangled up in scandals.

So, for better or worse, here are five parts of that philosophy you can see all over the brand today.