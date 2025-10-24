Former Stellantis CEO Says A Massive Corporate Divorce Could Be Coming

It looks like Tavares is doing some reputation rehabilitation here while simultaneously stirring the pot. In his book, he reportedly presents himself as a defender of the French parts of the Stellantis colossus — the PSA Group, which he took over in 2014 and where he established some substantial credibility as a visionary dealmaker when he acquired Opel from GM in 2017 and greatly improved the performance of a division that the General had spent decades failing to fix.

As for breaking up Stellantis, the business case for a Chinese player grabbing the French and Italian chunks makes reasonable sense, but such a move might encounter plenty of resistance in Europe. Chrysler coming back to full American ownership, somehow, sounds appealing. But the U.S. auto industry is going through such a chaotic period now with tariffs and the EV slowdown that we could be back in a nightmare situation of private-equity ownership followed by aggressive cost-cutting followed by the selling off of the brands, possibly to the Chinese. (Jeep alone would be worth billions.) Stellantis always looked sort of preposterous (too big, too unruly, too many competing national agendas) and time has confirmed all the early concerns about the deal.

The big takeaway here is that the era of automotive Caesars, at least in the West, is completely over. Tavares was the last of his kind. And he seems to want everybody to know it.