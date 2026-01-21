'Never Say Never' Ford Won't Close The Door On Sedans After Leaving The Segment Over Five Years Ago

When Ford killed off the Fusion during the 2020 model year, it ended a lineage of Blue Oval sedans that went back decades, but now Ford seems to be cracking the door open to bringing back the humble four-door in a crossover-dominated world. The move wouldn't be in response to enthusist outcry or for people who yearn for smaller cars, it would come down to one thing: affordability.

I don't have to tell you that the average price of a new car is currently just about as high as it's ever been, and because of that, every mainstream automaker is looking for ways to bring prices down. A sedan could be a great way for Ford to do that. At the Detroit Auto Show, Ford CEO Jim Farley was asked about bringing a sedan back to the U.S. market, and he didn't immediately shut the door on the idea, according to Automotive News. Instead, Farley told reporters, "Never say never."

"The sedan market is very vibrant. It's not that there isn't a market there. It's just we couldn't find a way to compete and be profitable," Farley told Auto News. "Well, we may find a way to do that."

I'm not sure what has changed in the past six years that would make a new sedan from Ford profitable, but I'm not the type of person to turn down added competition in the marketplace. Plus, as a light automotive circlejerker, there will always be a special place in my heart for sedans, even if crossovers are far better suited for most regular folks' needs.