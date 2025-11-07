Ford May Soon Kill Off The F-150 Lightning To Focus On Smaller, Cheaper EVs

It's been a little more than three years since Ford officially revealed the F-150 Lightning, the fully electric version of its popular full-size pickup truck, and in that time, Ford's seen sales steadily tick up. In Q3 this year, Lightning sales were even up nearly 40%. Unfortunately for Ford, sales never quite took off in the way it was hoping, and there's a good chance many of those Q3 sales were motivated by Republicans' decision to end the federal EV tax credit. And according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal, it may soon be lights out for the Lightning.

It doesn't sound like Ford's executives have officially made the decision to kill off their electric truck, but per the WSJ's report, they're seriously considering it. On the one hand, it cost them a lot of money to develop, and year-over-year sales have been increasing, but on the other hand, it's only on track to sell about 30,000 Lightnings this year, which isn't very many when you're Ford, and you expect to sell more than 750,000 F-Series pickups this year. It also doesn't help that the least-expensive Lightning you can buy now starts at about $55,000, which is a lot more than the roughly $40,000 base price we were originally promised.

Now that Republicans have gotten rid of the federal tax credit, the effective cost of buying a new F-150 Lightning is even higher than it was back in September, which isn't great news at a time when Republican economic policies are also making everything more expensive. As Adam Kraushaar, owner of the Lester Glenn Auto Group, told the WSJ, "The demand is just not there. We don't order a lot of them because we don't sell them."

On top of that, it also didn't help that a recent fire at a supplier's factory caused an aluminum shortage that forced Ford to temporarily pause Lightning production, and we also know Ford has delayed the next-generation F-150 for at least a year, as it attempts to figure out the best way forward.