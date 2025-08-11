Ford's 'Next Model T Moment' Starts With A $30,000 Mid-Size Electric Truck

When Ford told us its upcoming announcement would mark the automaker's "next Model T moment," we didn't know exactly what to expect, but we did know it would be something electric. Presumably, it would also be something affordable, but just how affordable were we talking? Would it be a sedan? Another crossover? A truck? Well, today is the big day, and as it turns out, the reveal of what Ford is calling the Universal EV Platform and Universal EV Production System means the answer will likely be "all of the above." But the first vehicle we'll see is a mid-size electric truck.

According to Ford, the still-yet-unnamed four-door truck will have "a targeted starting price of about $30,000" and go on sale in 2027. It will also have more passenger space than the new Toyota RAV4, not counting the bed or the frunk space, and accelerate just as quickly as the four-cylinder Mustang. That likely means a sub-five-second 0-60 mph time. Expect it to also offer a lockable tonneau cover, as well, to keep whatever you toss in the bed safe. It'll also be built at Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant and allegedly offer a lower cost of ownership than a Tesla Model Y.

Exact pricing and other specs won't be revealed until a later date, so we still don't know what kind of range this truck will have, but we do know it will use lithium iron phosphate batteries that are both nickel and cobalt-free. That should be better for the planet, but according to Ford, it's also better for manufacturing and ownership, since the battery pack can be lighter and smaller, freeing up more space for passengers and reducing vehicle weight. Plus, they should be cheaper to build and also last longer than the traditional batteries used in EVs.