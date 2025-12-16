Ford Throws In The Towel On EVs

The future of private vehicles is electric. Either that, or we all choke on smog and drown in rising oceans. Yet Ford, the best-selling pickup truck manufacturer in the U.S., has apparently decided that it's uninterested in that future — it's killing off its F-150 Lightning and pivoting to ICE-powered vehicles. From Reuters:

Ford Motor said on Monday it will take a $19.5 billion writedown and is killing several electric-vehicle models, in the most dramatic example yet of the auto industry's retreat from battery-powered models in response to the Trump administration's policies and weakening EV demand.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company said it will replace the fully electric F-150 Lightning with a new extended-range electric model that uses a gas-powered engine to recharge the battery. The company is also scrapping a next-generation electric truck, codenamed the T3, as well as planned electric commercial vans.

"When the market really changed over the last couple of months, that was really the impetus for us to make the call," Ford CEO Jim Farley told Reuters in an interview.

Ford said it will pivot hard into gas and hybrid models, and eventually hire thousands of workers, even though there will be some layoffs at a jointly owned Kentucky battery plant in the near term. The company expects its global mix of hybrids, extended-range EVs and pure EVs to reach 50% by 2030, from 17% today.