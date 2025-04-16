Used BMW i4s Are Already Showing Up For Less Than $30,000

Pretty much everyone who's driven the BMW i4 has loved it. Sure, there are always going to be the EV haters who will complain about anything electric, and some folks don't like the idea of a platform that supports both electric and internal combustion powertrains, but other than that and the huge grille, it's hard to find any major complaints. Heck, even Consumer Reports loves the i4. It's just a darn good electric sport sedan that owners generally love.

The only real downside to the i4 is the price. It may not be overpriced for what you get compared to the competition, but there are also only so many people who can afford to spend $60,000 on a 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40. The good news is, depreciation has hit the i4 just as hard as it's hit other EVs, which means you can pick up a pre-owned i4 that's only a couple model years old for scarily little money. In fact, there are at least five for sale across the country that you can buy for less than $30,000.