Used BMW i4s Are Already Showing Up For Less Than $30,000
Pretty much everyone who's driven the BMW i4 has loved it. Sure, there are always going to be the EV haters who will complain about anything electric, and some folks don't like the idea of a platform that supports both electric and internal combustion powertrains, but other than that and the huge grille, it's hard to find any major complaints. Heck, even Consumer Reports loves the i4. It's just a darn good electric sport sedan that owners generally love.
The only real downside to the i4 is the price. It may not be overpriced for what you get compared to the competition, but there are also only so many people who can afford to spend $60,000 on a 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40. The good news is, depreciation has hit the i4 just as hard as it's hit other EVs, which means you can pick up a pre-owned i4 that's only a couple model years old for scarily little money. In fact, there are at least five for sale across the country that you can buy for less than $30,000.
Used BMW i4s are a steal
Take this 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 that's currently for sale in Hempstead, New York. It's white, which definitely isn't ideal, but it has just over 10,000 miles on it, CarFax says the title is clean and it originally sold for $53,995. Today, however, you can take it home for a mere $28,488. The i4 eDrive35 may not be as quick as its all-wheel-drive siblings, and its 256 miles of range won't make it a road trip champion, but it charges quickly enough that most EV buyers won't care. Especially for less than $30,000. And while reliability is always a concern with used BMWs, Consumer Reports currently pegs the i4's reliability at a well-above-average 82 out of 100. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3 has a reliability score of 42.
If that's still too much money, higher-mile i4s are even cheaper. Here's a 2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 in Nashua, New Hampshire with just under 73,000 miles on it for less than $25,000. In exchange for seven times the mileage, you get the eDrive40's extra power, as well as a range figure that starts with a three instead of a two. Not only does the listing claim it's a one-owner car, but it also claims the owner was a celebrity. Exciting! They don't tell you who the celebrity owner was, but Mandy Moore's from Nashua, right? For all you know, this could be Mandy Moore's old car.
Used i4 M50s are even better deals
Upgrading to the i4 xDrive40 for its all-wheel drive and quicker, mid-four-second 0-to-60 time will cost you more than $30,000, but we're also talking about a car that can easily creep into the high $60,000 range with options. And yet, here's one with less than 18,000 miles and a clean title in Coconut Creek, Florida for just under $40,000. Not bad at all. Even if it seems like every single i4 that's a good deal is also painted white. Cars & Bids did have an 8,000-mile Sunset Orange Metallic i4 eDrive35 listed this week, but the seller set the reserve too high for it to actually sell.
If you're looking at used i4s, though, as long as you don't specifically need more than 300 miles of range, you may want to skip the xDrive40 in favor of the pricier, quicker i4 M50. Why? Well, other than the part where it will hit 60 mph in less than four seconds, this 33,000-mile i4 M50 in Fullerton, CA is currently listed for just under $37,000. Back when it was new, it cost a whopping $74,000. The original owner may not have been a celebrity, but that's still an incredible bargain if you ask me. I mean, what's going to make your daily driving more enjoyable, a loaded Toyota Camry or a gently used BMW i4 that's quicker than an M3?