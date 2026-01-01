This Is The Jalopnik Staff Fleet As We Head Into 2026

My big fleet update this year is that, well, there is no more fleet. I've sold off both my 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si and 2006 Ford Explorer. Yes, I know it's blasphemous to be an automotive journalist without a car, but let me put it to you this way: I've now got more time to test out the cars I'm reviewing and sharing with you. If you think about it, going all in on press cars means my fleet as only grown. In 2025 I drove over $10,000,000 worth of cars, and you read about many of them. Sure, some haven't showed up on the site yet, but I'll get to those eventually, too.

Giving up my cars wasn't an easy decision by any means. Well, the Explorer was. I didn't really care about that thing, but the Z4 took a lot out of me. First, it cost a hell of a lot to get it into selling condition, and then there was the whole process of listing it on Cars & Bids and working out a deal with the seller, but it was all worth it. Honestly, I just wasn't driving it enough. In the past two years, I drove the Z4 maybe 200 miles. That wasn't fair to the car, and it really wasn't fair to me, since I was paying for insurance on a car that did nothing. Now, it's off at a new home down the shore in New Jersey. The new owner tells me he's dailying it, which is really great to hear. One day, I'm sure I'll get another car, but as long as the press cars are flowing and Zohran Mamdani's subway system keeps showing up, it won't be for a while.

AD: Andy sold his Explorer and his Z4 months ago, and he still hasn't replaced them with the Moto Guzzi he said he wanted way back when he took the MSF. I leave it to you, commenters, to tell him he needs to fix this. With enough of us, surely we can peer pressure him into buying something he wants anyway.