Electric BMW M3 (And Other BMW M EVs) Will Have Four Electric Motors, Simulated Gear Shifts And Natural Fibers

The basis of the electric M3 will be the 800-volt Neue Klasse platform that debuted with the iX3 back in the fall. BMW says the 100-plus-kWh battery pack has performance-optimized cells and upgraded cooling and control systems for better charging performance and greater power delivery, as well as stronger regenerative braking capability. Like other Neue Klasse models the M3 will have four Superbrain computers, one of which is the Heart of Joy for driving dynamics (the others control automated driving, convenience features, and infotainment).

There will be an electric drive unit at each axle, each with a separate electric motor for each wheel, and every motor has its own gearbox like in the Mercedes-Benz G580. The drive units integrate the oil supply, inverters, and motor controller, and the motors are more powerful and power-dense than any BMW motor before them. (The company doesn't say how powerful the car will be, but I'm guessing at least 1,000 horsepower.) BMW says you'll be able to decouple the front drive unit to make the car rear-wheel drive, presumably for donuts and drifting, though it'll also do that automatically for better efficiency in freeway driving.

Compared to a two- or three-motor setup, individual control of each wheel will be a boon for traction, precision, power delivery, torque distribution, and all the other aspects of performance driving. For the first time, BMW is saying its M EVs will have simulated gear shifts, though we don't have any details beyond that announcement. They'll also have M-specific "soundscapes," which have sounded pretty cool in previous teasers.