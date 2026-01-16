Chinese EVs Are Coming Back To Canada Thanks To New Trade Deal

Chinese EVs will once again flank the U.S. to the north and south, thanks to a new trade deal between the Asian country and Canada that'll slash tariffs on EVs... and canola, but we're not really concerned about that at Jalopnik. Both countries promised to tear down trade barriers between them and forge new strategic ties, according to Prime Minister Mark Carney, who became the first Canadian PM to visit China since 2017. It has been a priority for him to strengthen his country's relationship with China, as the U.S. continues to undermine the relationship.

Initially, Canada will allow up to 49,000 Chinese EVs into the country at a 6.1% tariff, Carney said after speaking with Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping. However, there's no exact timetable for when that would happen, but in any case, it's a huge relief from the 100% tariff Chinese EVs currently face in Canada. That was imposed by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2024, following a similar move by the U.S. If you look back at 2023, China exported 41,678 EVs to Canada. From Reuters:

"This is a return to levels prior to recent trade frictions, but under an agreement that promises much more for Canadians," Carney told reporters in Beijing. Trudeau had justified his tariff on the grounds that there was an unfair global market edge for Chinese manufacturers benefiting from state subsidies, a scenario that was threatening to Canada's domestic industry. "For Canada to build its own competitive EV sector, we will need to learn from innovative partners, access their supply chains, and increase local demand," Carney said. He pointed to a stronger partnership with China in clean energy storage and production, driving new investments.

Carney added that he expects the new EV deal would end up driving "considerable Chinese investment into Canada's auto sector, creating jobs and helping it toward a carbon-neutral future." I'm sure that's a relief as Trump puts the pressure on automakers to bring manufacturing Stateside.