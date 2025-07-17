Ford Is Building A Sick Electric Bronco For The Chinese Market

There was once a time when the U.S. market got the latest and greatest products an automaker produced, but those days are long behind us now. Take this new Ford, for example. What we've got here is a bona fide electric Bronco. Sounds pretty neat, right? I mean, an electric off-roader is a sick idea. Here's the issue, though: we're not getting this bad boy stateside. Instead, it'll be offered exclusively in China.

The third Bronco in Ford's lineup — called the Bronco New Energy — borrows a hell of a lot of styling cues from the compact Bronco Sport, but other than looks, the two don't share very much. The biggest difference is what you'll find under the hood: no engine. Instead, this Bronco will either come as a full electric vehicle or it'll be fitted with a range-extender (EREV) system, according to CarScoops. The EV will come with a stout 271 horsepower, while the EREV — which will look identical — will make use of a 1.5-liter plug-in motor that'll pump out 241 horsepower. One drawback of the drivetrain is that they both seem to be front-wheel drive only, which is a bit of a letdown for something that carries the "Bronco" nameplate.

The EV Bronco will feature a 105.4 kWh battery that'll be good for an impressive 404 miles of range on a single charge, Motor1 reports. The EREV will have a much smaller 43.7 kWh battery that'll give it just 137 miles of electric-only range. However, if you combine that number with what the fuel tank will offer, Ford says it'll be able to travel up to 758 miles on a single tank.