No More Canadian Tariffs On Chinese Cars? PM Carney's Meeting With Xi Jinping May Be The Start

While Republicans continue to insist that Trump's tariffs will somehow make America rich and respected again, all it's really done so far is raise taxes on Americans and push the rest of the developed world to work more closely with China. That's great news if you were hoping China would replace the U.S. as the global economic leader but not so great if you aren't a fan of the Chinese government and want to see it weakened globally rather than strengthened. Case in point: CBC reports Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with China's Xi Jinping this week, "hoping for a relations reset."

Carney is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea this week and confirmed the meeting to reporters following the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. "It's the start of a broader discussion," Carney told reporters, reportedly referencing a recent discussion he had with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the United Nations General Assembly: