Porsche Sales Are Way Up In North America And Way Down In China

German luxury automaker Porsche has seen global sales dip amid global economic uncertainty, new product rollout, and a transition of its popular Macan to a new electric platform. Things are particularly dire for the brand's volume market, China, where sales tanked some 42% year over year for the Q1 fiscal period. Sales are also down in Porsche's European home market, contributing to an 8% global decline so far this year over last. While everything looks rough for Porsche on paper, it has actually seen some growth year-over-year in "Emerging Markets" which seems to include all of Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, and South America, as well as a massive 37% spike in North American sales. Also encouraging is the massive demand for the company's new all-electric Macan. In fact, 38.5% of everything Porsche sold this quarter had a plug, either BEV or PHEV.

That spike in North American sales means that Porsche Cars North America has seen a record quarter. Part of the seemingly massive influx of cars is that this time last year Porsche was facing import and supply delays, pushing sales artificially lower than trend. There were also, presumably, some late quarter sales pulled up ahead of then-pending import tariffs to keep profit margins high.

"The Macan performed very well in the first quarter and, with the all-electric variant, is making a significant contribution to our increased electrification rate. Overall, we have a very balanced powertrain mix that reflects the different preferences of our customers, globally," says Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. "We will continue to meet the diverse requirements of our customers in the future with a product strategy that includes all three drive variants for two-door sports cars, sports sedans and sports SUVs well into the 2030s."