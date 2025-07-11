Porsche Just Had Its Best H1 Sales In America Ever

Porsche Cars North America sold 38,696 cars in the United States in the first six months of 2025, good enough to be the best half-year result the company has ever achieved. That's a full 11.4% better than H1 2024, despite tariff uncertainties and tightening consumer spending habits. Q2 also performed 4.9% better than Q1 of this year, so the trajectory is just all upside right now.

In other words, it's a great time to be at the House That the 911 Built, unless you're actually a 911 fan. The rear-engined legend is the only Porsche model to actually decline in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024, dropping 19.3%. Maybe its little brothers, the 718 Boxster and Cayman, have gotten just a little bit too good, but the drop is more likely attributed to the rollout of 992.2 facelift models — the Carrera 4S only just debuted last week. After all, they increased an impressive 74.2% over the same timeframe. People might be rushing out to buy those while they're still gas-powered, as next year's models will be EV-only. That said, the 911 still sold almost 2,000 more actual cars than the 718, so it remains the king of Porsche's sports car world. Just watch the throne.

The Panamera is also doing well, rising 56.4%. By contrast, the full-size Cayenne SUV and the all-electric Taycan were essentially flat. As usual, though, the all-around best-seller was the compact SUV, the Macan, which not only sold the most total cars at 14,563, but also managed to bump up 21.3% since last year. The Macan alone was well over a third of what Porsche sold in 2025 so far, 37.6%. That sales figure includes both the old internal-combustion Macan and the new-gen EV model, the former of which isn't long for this world.