Canada's EV Mandate Isn't Going Anywhere

The United States is doing its best to remove any and all restrictions against carbon emissions, but thankfully our neighbors don't seem to be following in our self-destructive footsteps. Take Canada, for instance, which is staunchly refusing to back down on its zero-emissions vehicle mandate. From Automotive News:

The Canadian government is digging in its heels on preserving its zero-emission vehicle mandate, despite urgent warnings from the auto sector that the legislated sales targets are unachievable, likely to create vehicles shortages and drive up costs. Mélanie Joly, Canada's minister of innovation, science and economic development told reporters June 10 that the ZEV mandate, known officially as the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, is critical to the government's long-term climate goals. "It's important that we continue to work with the sector, and to be frank, to press the sector to ... embrace the transition," she said at the Canada Automotive Summit, hosted in Vaughan, Ont. by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association.

Automakers are complaining that the mandate isn't in line with sales numbers, which makes Joly's phrasing of "press the sector" all the more apt. We can't continue existing trends if we want a planet that stays habitable, we can't leave it up to the market. Governments regulate harmful chemicals away, like lead paint and asbestos. This is no different.