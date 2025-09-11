Canada May Drop 100% Tariff On Chinese EVs To Help Farm Owners

It didn't exactly require a PhD in economics to predict that Donald Trump blowing up our trading relationship with countries we previously considered allies would only encourage those countries to work more closely with China. And that goes double for Canada, since Trump also reneged on the terms of the free trade deal he so proudly negotiated with them in his first term, while also loudly proclaiming that Canada should give up its sovereignty and become the 51st state. So it shouldn't be much of a surprise that InsideEVs reports Canada is considering dropping its 100% tariff on Chinese EVs.

If Canada does go through with dropping its tariff on Chinese EVs, it would be about more than just making EVs more affordable for Canadians. The goal would be to get China to drop the 100% tariff it placed on Canadian farm and food products. That would, of course, help farm owners, since they'd be able to sell a lot more of their products, including canola oil and soy beans, to China, while the rest of Canada would benefit from access to more affordable EVs.

That said, it's far from a done deal and may still not go through. "The prime minister did say there is an EV review. We will see where that leads ... the discussions are ongoing," Canada's Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald told CTV News on Tuesday. "We are in a fragile position, but we are here to support the farmer first and foremost, and if that decision has to be made, then that decision has to be made."