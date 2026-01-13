10 Of The Coolest Classic Cars Almost Nobody Bothers To Import

Dreaming of an Italian exotic, but only have the cash for an economy car? Fiat has the perfect four-wheel machine for you, and it first arrived back in 1993. Yes, it's no Ferrari — and, yes, it only comes with front-wheel drive. But the Fiat Coupe 20V Turbo still has more character than most modern sports cars, including an especially unique sound from one of the most famous inline-5 engines. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-five unit is plenty powerful, too, producing 217 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque, enough for a 0-62 mph sprint of 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. It came standard with a five-speed manual, which Fiat replaced with a six-speed in 1998.

If you want to own one without drawing much attention, make no mistake — the Chris Bangle-designed exterior will turn heads. Yup, that's the same Chris Bangle that BMW enthusiasts love to hate. Some would say that his work on the Fiat Coupe is also questionable, but you can't deny its uniqueness. Of course, since you'll mostly be driving this car, you'll be staring at the fantastic Pininfarina-designed interior instead. The divided analog instruments and body-colored trim on the dashboard get you ever closer to the Ferrari experience you crave.

Also, don't let the FWD configuration fool you into thinking the Coupe 20V Turbo isn't ready for the canyons. Fiat equipped the funky-looking sports car with a Viscodrive limited-slip differential to handle torque steer, and it works well. The Coupe 20V Turbo has an all-independent suspension, too. If you want to check it out for yourself, you can snatch a low-mileage example in Europe for around $20,000.