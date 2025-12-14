12 Of Our Favorite Fiat Cars Ever Made
Beautiful chaos. That would be Fiat in a nutshell. A brand notorious for its reliability woes, but one that gave us so many four-wheel wonders, Fiat holds a unique space in automotive history. Influenced by brands like Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and even Ferrari, Italy's largest automaker still produces cars that tickle our enthusiast brands. The new, super cute Grande Panda is a shining illustration that proves that point.
But what we have always loved about Fiat is that it puts the driver in focus. As the brand's former CEO, Gianni Agnelli once said (via Medium): "The chauffeur never drives. I always drive; it's a habit of mine." Yet the best part is that Fiats have always been affordable toys, not merely transportation devices. Sort of like Ferrari or Alfa Romeo, but for the masses.
Not buying it? Oh, you will soon. As someone who grew up knee-deep in Eastern European Fiats, I'm pretty sure I can drag you into the cult with me. Not because I'm so good at it, it's just that Fiat made it too easy. Yup, my colleagues share the same sentiment — we love cheap fun machines at Jalopnik. Now, let's explore some of the most iconic ones with the Fiat badge!
Fiat Abarth 850 TC & 1000 Berlina (1961 to 1970)
Based on the super-successful Fiat 600, the 850 TC and 1000 Berlina brought the unique rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive driving dynamics to the masses. Think Porsche 911, but in more compact, affordable clothing. Not only that, but they were homologation specials that Fiat's racing division produced to compete in the Group 1 Touring Car class. Sorry — to dominate the class.
But what made them so special? Well, the 850 Turismo Competizione had a stroked 847cc, water-cooled, four-cylinder engine that produced 52 hp. Not much, sure, but the 850 TC weighed just 1,036 pounds (470 kg). One thousand! Oh, and the regular Fiat 600 only had 22 hp. Abarth's engineers achieved that by using a new camshaft, a higher compression ratio, and a Solex 32PBC carburetor. An oil cooler and an oversized sump ensured better cooling and lubrication. The result: a top speed of 87 mph (140 km/h). The 1000 Berlina took things to another level with a 1.0-liter engine that produced up to 118 hp at 9,200 rpm in the Fiat-Abarth 1000 Saloon TCR. Top speed: 124 mph (200 km/h).
Still, the influence these cars had on the Eastern European tuning culture made them special. The Zastava 850 — a cheap car that I learned how to drive and work on — was a Yugoslavian 600 produced under Fiat license. As you'd imagine, many enthusiasts tuned the 850s with Abarth parts and brought them to hillclimb events. I've driven quite a few of these, and trust me, their raw, playful nature still sticks with me.
Fiat 8V (1952 to 1955)
A stunning, wind-cheating body. Strong and lightweight tubular chassis. Fully independent suspension. A narrow-angle V8 engine designed to attract American customers. Caught you off-guard? Hardly surprising, as Fiat only produced 114 units in this car's short, two-year lifespan. But that doesn't change the fact that the Fiat 8V outdid Alfa Romeo and Ferrari at the time, and remains one of the most special Fiat cars ever made.
Yes, it was specifically designed with the American market in mind. And yes, Fiat might've missed the mark by incorporating a small 2.0-liter engine, and the 70-degree bank angle is unusual. Still, it's Fiat's only V8 engine ever made, which puts it in a category of its own. Fed by two Weber 36 carburetors, the pushrod V8 produced up to 115 hp in the second series, a very respectable figure for such a small engine during its time. Racing versions produced almost 130 hp, thanks to high-compression pistons and one additional carburetor.
Still, the thing that made it different from 1950s American sports cars was the low, 2,337-pound (1,060 kg) curb weight, which made the 8V playful and agile. Aided by the slippery body, it allowed a top speed of 119 mph (192 km/h). Not impressed? The first-ever 1953 Chevy Corvette C1 had a 4.0-liter inline-6 engine that produced 150 hp and a top speed of around 100 mph. Heck, it only came with a two-speed automatic, while the 8V had a proper, four-speed manual.
Fiat Dino (1966 to 1973)
Wait, wasn't the Dino made by Ferrari? Don't worry, your memory serves you well, as the Dino was Ferrari's first mid-engine V6 supercar during the 1960s. But it was also a V6-powered front-engine, RWD grand tourer with the Fiat badge. Confused? Don't be: they shared the same engine, and a special engine, we must add. The 2.0-liter V6 that powered the first-gen Dino, built by Fiat, produced 158 hp. Better yet, it had a five-speed manual — in 1966!
It looked the part, too, with an elegant grand-touring body, aggressive front fascia, and fastback rear end. Styled by Bertone, the coupe had an American muscle-car vibe to it, but with Italian flair. Still, the Pininfarina-styled Dino Spider looked like an Italian exotic. The lower twin headlights, fluid, curvy body lines, and perfect proportions gave it a unique appearance.
The second-gen model, launched in 1969, was upgraded to a 2.4-liter V6 engine, good for 178 hp. The larger engine propelled the coupe to a respectable 127 mph (205 km/h). It was a feast for your ears, too. Fiat also gave the second-gen Dino an independent rear suspension, which significantly improved the handling.
To demonstrate how special the Fiat Dino is, a Pininfarina-styled Spider sold for $335,000 at an RM Sotheby's auction. But you can find cheaper, mint examples, like this first-gen 1967 Fiat Dino, offered for $53,500 in 2024.
Fiat 130 Coupé 3200 (1971 to 1977)
The 8V and Dino were Fiat at its best, but the company's first real foray into the luxury category arrived in 1971 with the 130 Coupe. Penned by Pininfarina's designer, Gian Paolo Boano, Fiat's luxury grand tourer is a masterclass in proportions. Forget the wheels for a second, and you'll only see rectangles, but expertly put together to create one of the most elegant coupes of its era.
The low-slung body only accentuated the sporty credentials, which the 130 Coupe had in spades. Propelled by a 3.2-liter V6 designed by Ferrari's engine guru, Aurelio Lampredi, the 130 Coupe produced a respectable 165 hp. The engine was paired with a three-speed automatic, but a five-speed manual was an option. Top speed: 120 mph (193 km/h) and 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 10 seconds. The driving dynamics were also praised by the media.
Still, the 130 Coupe was a luxury grand tourer first, which was evident inside. The velour seats, wood ornamentation, electric windows, air conditioning, remote passenger door opening, and adjustable steering wheel gave it an edge over its competition. Speaking of which, the 130 Coupe competed with the legendary BMW 3.0 CSi, and the German grand tourer ended up being more successful. So, yeah, it's rare. However, it's also relatively affordable for such a stunning classic, with prices ranging between €10,000 and €25,000 in Europe.
Fiat X1/9 (1972 to 1989)
Mid-engine sports cars weren't widespread during the 1960s, let alone affordable. This changed with the X1/9, Fiat's accessible mid-engine sports car, which offered budget-constrained buyers a taste of Ferrari medicine. It looked quite striking, too. The wedge shape, penned by Bertone, was futuristic and aged like fine wine. Bertone also showed its prowess with some thoughtful features, notably the targa roof, which could be easily removed and placed under the bonnet.
Underneath, the X1/9 was based on Fiat's small family car at the time: the 128. While the engine was repositioned in the middle, it was the same 1.3-liter unit with 75 hp, 0-62 mph in 12.7 seconds, and a top speed of 106 mph (170 km/h). In 1979, the X1/9 received a more potent 1.5-liter unit with 85 hp, which brought the acceleration figure down to 10.4 seconds. Top speed: 112 mph (180 km/h).
Not impressed? The X1/9 wasn't built for straight-line speed, anyway. It was about having fun in the twisties, but on a budget. Thanks to the mid-engine configuration and low curb weight (1,940 to 2,030 pounds), the handling was poised and balanced. Meanwhile, the standard four-speed manual kept you engaged at all times. The best part is that it's still cheap today: In 2024, a 1980 Fiat X1/5 was offered for $12,000 on Craigslist.
Fiat 124 Sport Spider (1966 to 1985)
The Fiat 124 Spider Abarth is a fantastic roadster, but its Mazda MX-5 Miata underpinnings denied it the right to be featured on this list. But don't you worry Fiat fans, we didn't forget about the original. Stylish and fun to drive, the 124 Sport Spider was a Fiat through and through. Heck, when it arrived in 1966, the MX-5 Miata wasn't even in Mazda's wildest dreams.
However, the 124 Sport Spider was a 2+2 convertible, not a strict two-seater. Even so, Fiat decorated it with some very advanced features for the era. A 1.4-liter twin-cam engine with 90 hp was the initial offering, paired to a rare-for-the-time five-speed manual. Four-wheel disc brakes were standard, too. In 1969, Fiat introduced a 1.6-liter twin-cam engine with 110 hp, 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 9.7 seconds, and a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h).
However, in 1972, Abarth took the roadster to a whole new level with aluminum and fiberglass body panels, coil springs in the rear, and a 1.8-liter twin-cam engine with 128 hp. As a result, the 124 Abarth Rallye sprinted to 62 in just 8.1 seconds and had a top speed of 118 mph (190 km/h). Unfortunately, tighter emission regulations forced Fiat to detune subsequent versions, with the last 2.0-liter 124 Sport Spider producing just 102 hp. Still, even that was enough to enjoy the balanced and agile rear-wheel-drive chassis.
Fiat 131 Abarth Rally Stradale (1976 to 1978)
Remember the Lancia Stratos? You know, the crazy-looking rally legend that obliterated the competition in the World Rally Championship in 1974, 1975, and 1976? Well, this is the car that dethroned Lancia's legend. With a completely different, but not any less sinister, boxy look, the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally Stradale torched the WRC, winning the construction title in 1977, 1978, and 1980, when it also won the driver's championship with legend Walter Röhrl behind the wheel.
Of course, competing in the championship at the time meant manufacturers needed to produce a road-going homologation car. Fiat produced 400 samples of this RWD racing machine; 350 finished on the street, while the other 50 were used for racing. Yup, this means they were mostly the same. The road-going 131 Abarth Rally Stradale had a watered-down version of the 2.0-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine, though, rated at 140 hp; the racing version produced up to 240 hp.
Yes, 140 hp doesn't seem much in today's age. Still, the 131 Abarth Rally Stradale was a featherlight piece of machinery. The panels were made from aluminum, plastic, or Plexiglas, leading to a curb weight of just 2,250 pounds. The visceral racecar-like experience was only amplified with the straight-cut, close-ratio five-speed manual. According to Röhrl, the 131 Abarth Rally Stradale was incredible to drive in the corners, which helped him beat the more powerful, 280-hp Ford Escort RS1800.
Fiat Panda 4x4 (1983 to 2023)
Forget the Land Rover Defender: It was the Fiat Panda 4x4 that democratized off-road driving for everyone in Europe. Cheap to buy, cheap to own, and able to sneak through tight city streets but also play in the mud, the Panda 4x4 was loved by farmers, adventurers, and style hunters. Heck, even the wealthy crowd used these cars to go skiing in St. Moritz, including Gianni Agnelli himself.
What made the Panda 4x4 special, though, wasn't the advanced off-road hardware. The first-gen model, launched in 1983, had selectable 4WD designed by Steyr-Puch, but without a center differential. Instead of low-range gearing, the Panda 4x4 was also equipped with a five-speed manual with a short drive ratio. The rest was handled by the low curb weight (1,631 pounds or 740 kg) and short wheelbase (85 inches), which, as I can attest, turned the Panda 4x4 into a goat on mountainous terrains.
Initially, the Panda 4x4 was equipped with a 965cc, 48-hp engine, and was later upgraded to a 1,108cc engine. After discontinuing the rugged Panda in 1992, Fiat revived the model in 2003, based on a brand-new platform. The third-gen model arrived in 2012, powered by an economical 875cc two-cylinder engine with 84 hp and a 1,248cc four-cylinder turbodiesel with 74 hp. Sadly, Fiat discontinued the tiny off-roader in 2023.
Fiat Ritmo (Strada) Abarth (1981 to 1987)
The VW Golf GTI has been the de facto standard for hot hatches in Western Europe for almost five decades now. In Eastern Europe, though, people were lusting over the Fiat Ritmo Abarth. Like its VW counterpart, the Ritmo Abarth was based on a front-wheel-drive hatchback economy car, but of course, with a more Italian wedge shape. In our eyes, it was the best-looking cheap hatchback of the late 1970s. The attractive, Bertone-designed body was also incredibly slippery, boasting an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.3 Cd.
The Ritmo – Strada in the U.K., U.S., and Canada — was a fairly successful family car in its home market, though it never matched the Golf's overall success. The first-gen Abarth 125 TC was more than competitive with the GTI, though. Powered by a carbureted 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 125 hp, the hot Ritmo was significantly more potent than the refreshed Golf GTI Mk1, which had a 1.8-liter with 112 hp. Yup, it was quicker, but it wasn't just about straight-line speed. The Abarth 125 TC also had a special five-speed manual transmission, bigger brakes, and stiffer springs.
In 1983, Fiat launched the second-gen Ritmo, and along with it, the Abarth 130TC. Thanks to its dual carburetors, the new model produced 130 hp and sprinted to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds. It looked a bit more sedate, though.
Fiat Uno Turbo i.e. (1985 to 1994)
Fiat didn't just have a Golf GTI competitor in the 1980s; the Italian marquee also brought its big guns to fight the smaller Peugeot 205 GTi with the Uno Turbo i.e. (with the "i.e." standing for electronic injection). This hot hatch, however, felt even more attainable when we were kids. Cooler, too. Have a look at its optional Nippon-Seiki digital dashboard and tell us it's not one of the coolest you've ever seen. Come on, it also had 'Turbo' in the name!
Of course, there was also a turbocharger and intercooler combo accompanying the small 1.3-liter engine under the hood. As a result, it produced 105 hp, enough to propel the featherlight, 1,863-pound (845 kg) Uno Turbo i.e. to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 8.3 seconds. In 1991, Fiat upgraded the Uno Turbo i.e. to a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine with a new Garrett T2 turbocharger to reach 116 hp and 0-62 mph in 7.7 seconds. In the 1990s, this was what we called a rocket.
The Uno Turbo i.e. was also good to drive in the corners. But, of course, it also had a giant turbo lag and, in true Fiat fashion, it wasn't very reliable. And, yes, the body is prone to rust. Still, the Uno Turbo i.e. made many young enthusiasts dream of owning a performance car one day, earning it legendary status.
Fiat Coupe 20V Turbo (1996 to 2000)
Back in the 1990s, the Coupe 20V Turbo was the (relatively) affordable coupe that turned heads on the streets. With exotic looks penned by infamous designer Chris Bangle and a sweet-sounding, 2.0-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine with 217 hp, Fiat's fun coupe gave off supercar vibes.
Yes, the Coupe 20V Turbo won't do donuts since it's front-wheel drive, and it's based on the Fiat Tipo, a compact family hatchback. Still, it was one of the quickest sports cars in its day, capable of 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). Its big rival, the Corrado VR6, had a 2.9-liter VR6 engine with 190 hp, enough for a 6.9-second sprint and a 146-mph (235-km/h) top speed. Even the Integra Type R DC2 was slower to 62 mph (6.7 seconds) and at the top end fell short at 145 mph.
Oh, and it's not like Fiat just threw in a powerful engine and called it a day. The automaker employed a low-inertia Garrett turbocharger to successfully minimize lag and a limited-slip differential to fight torque steer. The brakes were from Brembo, while the suspension was also tightened for better handling. Fiat also only offered it with a five-speed, or later, a six-speed manual.
Fiat 500 Abarth (2008 to Present)
Modern sports cars are stupendously fast, but they also tend to be big, heavy, and cumbersome in tight European urban streets. Push them harder, and they become a sloppy mess. But the Fiat 500 Abarth doesn't deal with sloppiness. In this Italian masterpiece, everything — the steering, throttle response, and brakes – reacts with zero hesitation. As a result, the Fiat 500 Abarth makes even the most boring of trips fun. It's equally enjoyable on a twisty road and a supermarket parking lot. Yes, it's not the best driver's car out there. Heck, most other hot hatches beat it in almost every parameter. It's also comically small inside and not very comfortable on long journeys. But as a pure adult toy? It's unbeatable.
The Fiat 500 Abarth is easily one of the most enjoyable cars to drive, and I've driven three different versions. The Abarth 695, in particular, is hilariously fun on any road, thanks to the 180-hp, 1.4-liter turbo engine, front limited-slip differential, and six-speed manual transmission. Trust me; few, if any, cars will be faster than you in an urban environment. The diminutive dimensions sure play a huge role here; you can place this car anywhere you want on the road. Not to mention, 17 years since the first model was launched, the 500 Abarth remains one of the most handsome hot hatches out there.