12 Of Our Favorite Fiat Cars Ever Made

Beautiful chaos. That would be Fiat in a nutshell. A brand notorious for its reliability woes, but one that gave us so many four-wheel wonders, Fiat holds a unique space in automotive history. Influenced by brands like Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and even Ferrari, Italy's largest automaker still produces cars that tickle our enthusiast brands. The new, super cute Grande Panda is a shining illustration that proves that point.

But what we have always loved about Fiat is that it puts the driver in focus. As the brand's former CEO, Gianni Agnelli once said (via Medium): "The chauffeur never drives. I always drive; it's a habit of mine." Yet the best part is that Fiats have always been affordable toys, not merely transportation devices. Sort of like Ferrari or Alfa Romeo, but for the masses.

Not buying it? Oh, you will soon. As someone who grew up knee-deep in Eastern European Fiats, I'm pretty sure I can drag you into the cult with me. Not because I'm so good at it, it's just that Fiat made it too easy. Yup, my colleagues share the same sentiment — we love cheap fun machines at Jalopnik. Now, let's explore some of the most iconic ones with the Fiat badge!