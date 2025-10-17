Showroom-Fresh 1983 Honda City Turbo II Is Up For Auction With A Color-Matched Motocompacto

We see a lot of remarkable cars go to auction, but finding a 1983 Honda City Turbo II in practically showroom-fresh condition with a color-and-decal-matched Motocompacto is not just remarkable, it's downright extraordinary. This City is painted Windsor Dark Blue Metallic with terminally '80s stripes and Turbo II graphics on both it and the Motocompacto, and the pair of Hondas are up for auction on Cars & Bids.

We've featured Honda City Turbos up for sale before, but this one might be the cleanest example we've seen, and if you think its exterior is clean, just wait until you see the interior. The Honda City Turbo is a diminutive two-door, four-seat hatchback — not a Kei car — that had funky looks and even funkier options. One of the Honda City's most notable options was the compact 50-cc gas-powered scooter, called the Motocompo, that could be folded up and transported in the City's trunk.

Though this '83 City Turbo II doesn't come with a Motocompo, it comes with the next best thing: Honda's modern reimagining of a Motocompo, the suitcase-sized Motocompacto electric scooter. I can speak from firsthand experience when I say that the Motocompacto is a tiny and portable fun machine, so don't despair that it doesn't have the original Motocompo.