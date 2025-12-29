The Most Famous Inline-5 Engines (And The Cars They Powered)

To the uninitiated, inline-5 is just another engine configuration. To the faithful, however, it's religion. Its warbling, off-beat sound is as charismatic as anything in the automotive world. But it's also a smooth engine, almost on par with an inline-6, thanks to the rocking couple, which gives it its distinctive feel. Yet, it's smaller than an inline-6, so it has been used to great extent in compact machines, with turbocharging pushing it to massive horsepower figures.

Still, the inline-5's beginnings weren't about performance. Mercedes-Benz launched the first inline-5 engine in 1974 out of necessity — not to draw enthusiasts in its showrooms. Adding a cylinder to its four-cylinder diesel meant reusing most of the same parts to save costs while offering customers more power. Famously, Henry Ford also experimented with the configuration for a compact car, though vibration and high manufacturing costs proved problematic.

Once fuel injection entered the scene, though, many other automakers joined the inline-5 game with gas engines. Initially, these were mundane, naturally aspirated units, but quickly, turbocharged inline-5s powered performance cars that punched well above their weight. At the diesel end of the spectrum, inline-5s also appeared in trucks and vans, showcasing strength and durability. In this piece, we'll have a closer look at the most famous inline-5 engines — diesel or gas. We'll also tell you more about the cars they powered, from Group B rally monsters to brick-like performance wagons. Let's have a closer look!