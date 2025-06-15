What Causes Turbo Lag (And Why You Can't Really Fix It)

It's so annoying when you put your foot down and nothing happens. For something with turbo in the name, the turbocharger on your car does seem to make it a lot slower for a second or two. Why is your car cursed with this lag? Is there anything you can do about it?

Essentially, a turbocharger is a turbine fan that is spun by the exhaust your engine makes. As the exhaust makes its way through the pipe to eventually become smog, it first pushes against the turbine's blades, making it rotate. That rotation is connected via a shaft to an air compressor, which pressurizes air as it spins. That pressurized and compressed air is then shot into your engine cylinders. Since an engine's power comes from the combustion of gas and air lit by a spark plug, more air means that the cylinder can also take more fuel, leading to a bigger combustion and, thus, more power.

That's why turbochargers allow an engine to be both powerful and fuel efficient at the same time, which in turn is why turbo engines are getting so common these days. However, the Achilles heel is right there at the start of the process — the turbo's turbine needs exhaust to spin. So when your car is coasting or idling and making comparatively little exhaust, the turbine slows down. Once you put your foot down, it takes a second to build up enough exhaust pressure to get it spooled again.