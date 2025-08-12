AI Compares Car Dimensions, Can't Even Do Basic Math

AI has found ways to screw up everything from airline ticket pricing to rental car inspections. Now it seems you can't even trust AI to take two numbers and correctly tell you which of them is bigger. That's pretty bad, considering that computers were invented specifically to automate routine calculations.

An important part of car shopping is doing your homework, learning as much as you can about the models you are considering, and making a choice based on the information you find. A member of the excellent Apex Automotor Facebook group posted about his experience researching whether the Ford F-150 Raptor he's considering will fit in his garage. He previously owned an Expedition Max that fit, and wanted to compare the two to see how the Raptor would do. According to Google AI Overview, the Raptor is 232.6 inches long, and the Expedition Max is 221.9 inches. Therefore, the Expedition Max is longer. That does not compute.

I asked Google the same question myself, and got the same result. It uses different wording than the original poster shared in his post, but the meaning is the same: The 232.6-inch Raptor is shorter than the 221.9-inch Expedition Max. This must be some strange use of the word "shorter" that I wasn't previously aware of.