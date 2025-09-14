It Sure Sounds Like Drivers Are Getting Less Apprehensive About Hands-Off ADAS

What's behind the sudden growth in demand for ADAS, and especially hands-free driving? It seems like the more folk know about these features, the more they want them. The bottom line from AutoPacific's FADS research is that "awareness and first-hand experience" with ADAS were shown to boost interest in the technology, with customer demand dependent more on awareness than experience.

With that in mind, it's possible Tesla's troubles are having an any news is good news effect on hands-off ADAS tech, since regardless of how well the brand's features work, there's certainly no shortage of news about them. Which could explain why the amount of people who agreed that "I want my vehicle to be able to safely drive itself so I can do other things" jumped from 38%in the 2024 FADS to 48%this year. So companies are responding, especially EV makers. For instance, Rivian added hands-free Highway Driving Assist earlier this year, and Lucid recently announced its own Hands-Free Driver Assist is finally coming.

But age plays a factor in ADAS demand, too. Despite younger drivers (aged 40 and under) having more overall awareness of ADAS, older drivers as a whole show more demand. Here, AutoPacific points out that the older drivers are particularly interested in features "that assist the driver with their ability to easily see around them."