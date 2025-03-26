Nissan Rushing Out 10 New Cars By 'Early' 2027 To End Its Struggles

There are no two ways about it, Nissan is struggling right now. The Japanese brand's lineup is aging, sales are faltering and a last-ditch attempt to turn around Nissan's fortunes by merging with Honda was called off. The company could now rush through the development of up to 10 new models in order to bolster interest in the stagnating automaker.

Nissan's sales in the U.S. have been floundering and dealers reported a 70 percent drop in profits last year. Refreshed versions of models like the Rogue and Armada may have interested a few folks, but the automaker is now considering a more aggressive revival of its range in America to bolster sales, reports Automotive News.

The automaker argued that success in America was "critical" to securing the company's future, and executives added that new products would be "central to our efforts." As such, Nissan will work to speed up the development and rollout of 10 new cars in for the U.S. by "early 2027," as Automotive News explains:

"Today, developing a car takes us about 55 months," Ivan Espinosa, who becomes Nissan's CEO April 1, said. "By [platform and design sharing] and other changes in the development cycle, we want the first car in a family to be developed in 37 months, with subsequent models in the same family done in 30 months."

The refreshed lineups could include a new Nissan Leaf EV, which will move away from its hatchback origins to become a crossover. Nissan will also roll out a new electric crossover that could be built at the brand's Canton, Missouri, factory following a $500 million investment in U.S. manufacturing.

The new products are also joined by a new CEO at Nissan, after "car guy" Ivan Espinosa was named as the successor to Makoto Uchida. The new boss could pave the way for revived talks between Nissan and Honda over a merger, after it emerged that Honda called for the old Nissan boss to step down in order for discussions to proceed.