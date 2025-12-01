Automakers Are Investing In AI, But No One's Seeing Any Benefit Yet

Ford and Hyundai are investing in AI, but it's not quite the ChatGPT we're all used to. Instead, the automakers are hoping to use AI to up their quality, and reduce the amount they spend on recalls. From Automotive News:

Automakers are pouring billions into artificial intelligence-powered factory systems, promising better quality and fewer recalls, but the technology's payoff remains unclear. Ford and Hyundai have led the industry in deploying AI manufacturing systems, touting the technology's potential to catch defects before vehicles reach customers. Improving quality and reducing recalls is of crucial importance for Ford. The Dearborn, Mich., automaker has already set a full-year U.S. recall record and is on pace to lead the industry in callbacks for the fourth time in five years. The company reported spending $450 million on warranty expenses during the third quarter of this year. But Ford is looking to continue reducing the warranty costs and recall numbers and has touted AI as a potential solution. "The goal is to design a product that can't be installed wrong, that can't go through the process incorrectly," Jeff Tornabene, a technology manager for Ford's Manufacturing Technology and Development Center, told Automotive News in a July 6 interview about the company's AI systems.

Artificial intelligence, as we know it, is actually very good at pattern recognition — this is why it works well in the medical world, despite how terrible it is at generating text. That pattern recognition may well be useful in building cars, to determine if something went wrong with an established process (say, a tired worker sent a car through their station too quickly, without taking the time to properly fasten bolts) but it's not likely to cure all recalls. Especially all of Ford's recalls, of which there are many.