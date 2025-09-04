Ford's Record-Setting Year Of Recalls Isn't Close To Over
Ford has been dealing with a gnarly recall issue for years at this point, and despite its best efforts, things don't seem to be changing. In fact, from where I'm sitting, they're only getting worse. Back in July, Ford officially broke its own record for the most recalls ever issued in a single year, and it only continues to grow from there. As of this story's publication, Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Ford has issued 109 recalls that have covered 7,871,344 vehicles. Of course, quite a few of those cars are repeat offenders, but you get the point. It's staggering.
Of those 109 recalls, 26 of them are re-recalls. That means they're recalls on recalls Ford has already carried out, you'll see them denoted with an asterisk. Unfortunately for Ford, the issues don't seem to be contained to any one area either. Problems range from things like malfunctioning reverse cameras and parking light issues to serious engine fires and airbag defects. The company has promised time and time again to do better, but we have yet to see any real follow-through on that.
When you look at the numbers compared to the rest of the industry, it's simply damming. Ford's 109 simply laps the field when it comes to recalls issued this year. Second place is a tie between Forest River — an RV company — and Stellantis — at 26 a piece. From there, Volkswagen has issued 19 recalls, General Motors has put out 16 recalls and Mercedes-Benz has issued 16, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. There's no one else even in the same stratosphere as Ford.
Third Quarter: 22 Recalls Covering 3,427,625 Vehicles... So Far
8/22: Exterior Lighting Failure
105,441 2024-2025 Mustang
8/22: Rear Brake Hose May Rupture
499,129 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX and 2015-2018 Edge
8/22: Inoperative Trailer Tail Lights
213,121 2025 Explorer and Aviator
8/22: Air Bag May Tear
100,900 2024-2026 Ranger
8/22: Instrument Panel Display Failure
355,656 2025-2026 F-550 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty, F-250 Super Duty and 2025 F-150
8/8: Headlights May Fail
21,765 2025 Lincoln Nautilus, Mustang Mach-E and Mustang
8/8: Parking Lights May Flicker
18,527 2022 F-150
8/8: Window Automatic Reversal System Malfunction
102 2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus
8/8: Parking Lights May Flicker
1,278 2022 F-150
8/8: Blank Instrument Panel Display
1 2024 Mustang
8/8: Parking Lights May Flicker
2,361 2022 F-150
8/8: Loss of Power Brake Assist
8 2021 Mach-E
8/8: Rear Axle Hub Bolt May Break
103,174 2023-2025 F-150
8/8: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display
41,875 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair
7/30: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display
24,950 2023-2024 F-250, F-350 and F-450
7/25: Seat Belt Warning System Malfunction
56,473 2025 F-150 Hybrid
7/25: Loss of Power Brake Assist
312,120 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco and Ranger
7/25: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display
59 Bronco Upfit kits
7/25: Rear Windows May Fail to Reverse Direction
23,111 2025 Lincoln Aviator
7/11: Cracked Fuel Injector May Leak and Cause a Fire
694,271 2021-2024 Bronco Sport and 2020-2022 Escape
7/11: Low-Pressure Fuel Pump May Fail
850,318 2021-2023 Bronco, Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, F-250 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty, F-550 Super Duty, 2021-2022 Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-150 and 2022 Expedition
7/7: Engine Oil Leak May Cause Fire
2,985 1.5L EcoBoost RFF Cylinder Heads
Second Quarter: 52 Recalls Covering 3,436,026 Vehicles
6/27: Trailer Brakes May Fail*
4 Trailer Brake Controllers accessories for 2021-2022 F-150
6/27: Rear Wing Hydraulic Fluid Leak May Cause Fire*
2 2017 GT
6/27: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display
200,061 2018-2022 Transit Connect, 2019-2020 MKZ, Edge, Continental, F-150, Nautilus, Fusion, 2019-2023 Ranger, Mustang, 2020-2021 EcoSport, Expedition, Navigator, 2020-2022 Escape, F-250 Super Duty, Corsair, 2020-2023 Aviator, Transit, 2020-2024 Explorer, 2021-2024 Bronco Sport and 2022-2024 Maverick
6/27: High Voltage Battery Contactor May Overheat
239 2022 Mustang Mach-E
6/27: Air Bags May Deploy with Excessive Force
171 2025 Navigator and Expedition
6/27: Front Brake Jounce Hose May Contact Tire and Leak
5 2025 F-150 Lightning
6/13: Rear Door Window Bars and C-Pillar Trim May Detach
132,914 2020-2025 Aviator
6/13: Back Seat Occupants May Become Trapped
197,432 2021-2025 Mustang Mach-E
6/13: Block Heater May Overheat and Cause Fire
6,781 2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus, 2023-2025 Escape, 2023 Lincoln Corsair, 2025 Lincoln Corsair, Maverick and Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with a 1.5L or 2.0L MPC engine and an engine block heater.
6/13: Sudden Loss of Brake Function
2,345 2025 F-550 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty and F-250 Super Duty
6/13: Side Marker and Daytime Running Lights May Fail*
8 2022 Lincoln Navigator
6/13: Improperly Displaying Instrument Panel
45 2025 Ranger
6/13: Damaged Wire Harness May Cause Engine Stall
40 2025 F-150
6/13: Child Safety Lock May Not Prevent Door from Opening
27,768 2025 Bronco
6/13: Passenger Air Bag May Deploy Improperly
2,272 2025 Bronco
6/13: Engine Failure
156 2025 Transit, F-150, and Explorer
6/13: Vehicle Rollaway Risk
276 2025 Mustang Mach-E
6/13: Second-Row Seat May Move Unexpectedly
304,662 2020-2025 Aviator and Explorer
6/9: Air Bag Status Indicator Light Not Visible
63,898 2025 Maverick
6/9: Engine Failure May Cause Fire
1,797 2020-2023 Escape, 2021-2023 Corsair and 2022-2023 Maverick
6/3: Engine Oil Leak May Cause Fire
404 2023-2025 Escape, and 2025 Bronco Sport
6/3: Loose Bolts on Front Brake Caliper
3 2025 Explorer
5/23: Seat Belt May Fail to Retract or Extend
112,949 2018-2020 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator
5/23: High Voltage Battery May Short Circuit
8 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator
5/23: Reverse Lights May Not Function
10 2021 F-150
5/23: Driver and Passenger Door Trim May Detach
492,145 2016-2017 Explorer
5/23: Pre-Collision Assist Features May Not Function
426 2020 Expedition and Navigator
5/23: Loss of Steering from Front Control Arm Separation
29,501 2024-2025 F-150 Lightning
5/23: TPMS Light May Not Illuminate
192 2022 F-150 Lightning
5/23: Instrument Panel Not Illuminated*
3,506 2022-2023 Transit
5/23: Seat Belt Warning System Malfunction
3,227 2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair
5/23: Panoramic and Center Display Failure
30,679 2024 Nautilus
5/14: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display
128,889 2022-2023 Bronco
5/14: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display
1,076,138 2021-2024 Bronco, F-150, 2021-2024 Edge, 2022-2025 Escape, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, 2022-2024 Expedition, 2022-2025 Transit, 2021-2023 Mach-E, 2024 Ranger, Mustang, 2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus, 2022-2024 Navigator and 2023-2024 Corsair
5/9: Loss of Brake Function from Brake Fluid Leak
273,789 2022-2024 Navigator and Expedition
5/9: Deactivated Electronic Stability Control*
6 2022-2023 F-150 Lightning
5/9: Rearview Camera Malfunction
12,219 2021-2022 Bronco
5/9: Loose or Missing Bolts on Driver's Seat
46 2025 Ranger and Bronco
5/9: Loss of Steering from Front Control Arm Separation
4,497 2024-2025 Bronco and Ranger
5/9: Loose Fasteners on Lower Intermediate Shaft
9,181 2025 F-150
5/9: Front Lower Control Arm May Detach
3 2024-2025 Bronco
5/9: Fuel Return Line Connectors May Leak
5 F-250 and F-350
5/9: Child Safety Lock Malfunction
2002 2024 Bronco
5/9: Improperly Tightened Subframe Bolt
206 2025 Explorer and Aviator
4/23: Missing Dashboard Air Bag Warning Label
326 2025 F-150
4/23: Improperly Secured Battery May Cause Fire
3 2023 F-150 Lightning
4/23: Blank or Distorted Rearview Camera Image
160,729 2015 F-250, F-350, F-450, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator and MKC
4/18: Loss of Steering From Front Control Arm Separation
2 2025 Bronco
4/11: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display*
4,625 2022-2023 Transit
4/11: Software Error May Cause Loss of Drive Power
24,655 2025 Explorer
4/11: Power Windows May Pinch*
1,168 2024 Ranger and 2024 Lincoln Nautilus
4/11: Loss of Brake Function from Brake Fluid Leak
123,611 2017-2018 F-150, Expedition and Lincoln Navigator
First Quarter: 35 Recalls Covering 1,007,693 Vehicles
3/28: Incorrect Fuse May Cause a Loss Of Drive Power
47 2025 F-150 Hybrid
3/28: Misaligned Engine Oil Plug
4,356 2024-2025 F-150, Expedition, and 2024 Lincoln Navigator
3/28: Engine May Overheat*
152 2019-2020 Transit Connect
3/14: Transmission May Shift into Neutral While Driving*
567 2021 F-150
3/14: Inoperative HVAC Controls*
471 2022-2023 Transit
3/14: Vehicle Rollaway from Driveshaft Disconnect*
4,247 2020-2022 Explorer
3/14: Cracked Fuel Injector May Leak and Cause a Fire*
33,576 2020-2022 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport
3/14: Unexpected Vehicle Movement
269 2024-2025 F-150, Bronco, 2024 Ranger, 2025 Mustang, Explorer and Aviator
3/14: Steering Column Shifter May Detach
11,621 2025 Super Duty F-250, F-350 and F-450
3/14: Rearview Camera Image Displayed Incorrectly
4,721 2025 Escape
3/14: Blank or Distorted Rearview Camera Image*
2,290 2021-2022 Edge
3/14: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display*
49,399 2020-2023 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair
3/14: Loss of Drive Power from Undetected Low Battery*
48,066 2021-2024 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick
3/14: Front Windows May Fail to Reverse Direction*
9 2023 F-250 Super Duty and F-350 Super Duty
2/28: Incorrect Rearview Camera Image May Display*
355 2023 F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty
2/28: Software Error May Cause Loss of Drive Power*
207 2022-2024 Maverick, 2022 Escape and 2021-2022 Lincoln Corsair
2/28: Trailer Brakes May Fail*
10,627 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550
2/28: High Voltage Battery May Short Circuit
950 2022-2024 F-150 Lightning
2/28: High Voltage Battery Contactor May Overheat*
633 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E
2/28: Loss of Drive Power from Undetected Low Battery*
2 2022 Maverick
2/28: Loss of Drive from Disconnected Axle Shaft
18,648 2021-2022 EcoSport
2/28: Unintended Brake Light Illumination*
141 2022 Maverick
2/28: Instrument Panel Not Illuminated*
933 2022-2023 Maverick Hybrid
2/14: Improperly Secured Seat Belt Buckle Anchor Bolts
240,510 2020-2021 Explorer and Aviator
2/14: Exterior Mirror LED Lights May Cause Fire
35,328 2015-2017 Lincoln Navigator
2/14: Missing Warning for Turn Signal Failure*
1,635 2022-2024 Maverick
2/14: Tail Lights May Fail*
2,711 2022-2024 Maverick
2/14: Steering Wheel May Turn Unintentionally
332 2022-2023 Mustang
2/7: High Voltage Battery May Short Circuit*
20,484 2020-2024 Ford Escape, and 2021-2024 Lincoln Corsair
1/31: Instrument Panel Display Failure
298 2025 Bronco Sport, Escape, and Lincoln Corsair
1/31: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display
91,580 2021 Expedition, 2021-2022 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair
1/17: Rear Shock Absorber Reservoir May Detach
149,449 2021-2024 Bronco
1/17: Steering Gear Assembled Incorrectly
3 2024 F-150
1/17: Loose Transmission Cross Member Bolts
259 2025 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator
1/17: Loss of Drive Power from Battery Failure
272,817 2021-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick