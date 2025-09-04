Ford's Record-Setting Year Of Recalls Isn't Close To Over

Ford has been dealing with a gnarly recall issue for years at this point, and despite its best efforts, things don't seem to be changing. In fact, from where I'm sitting, they're only getting worse. Back in July, Ford officially broke its own record for the most recalls ever issued in a single year, and it only continues to grow from there. As of this story's publication, Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Ford has issued 109 recalls that have covered 7,871,344 vehicles. Of course, quite a few of those cars are repeat offenders, but you get the point. It's staggering.

Of those 109 recalls, 26 of them are re-recalls. That means they're recalls on recalls Ford has already carried out, you'll see them denoted with an asterisk. Unfortunately for Ford, the issues don't seem to be contained to any one area either. Problems range from things like malfunctioning reverse cameras and parking light issues to serious engine fires and airbag defects. The company has promised time and time again to do better, but we have yet to see any real follow-through on that.

When you look at the numbers compared to the rest of the industry, it's simply damming. Ford's 109 simply laps the field when it comes to recalls issued this year. Second place is a tie between Forest River — an RV company — and Stellantis — at 26 a piece. From there, Volkswagen has issued 19 recalls, General Motors has put out 16 recalls and Mercedes-Benz has issued 16, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. There's no one else even in the same stratosphere as Ford.