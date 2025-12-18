You probably noticed that there are 19 cars on the list above, and that means that Google was correct about exactly one car on that list of 20: the Jeep Wagoneer S, and judging by Stellantis' sales report, not enough people are buying those to notice an issue with Google in the first place.

In any case, Google correctly identified that the Wagoneer S "did qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit," through the end of September. It went on to say that "new legislation significantly changed the rules starting October 1, 2025, impacting future eligibility, so buyers now need to check current dealer offers." I really wish I could tell you why Google only knows the Wagoneer S no longer qualifies, but your guess is as good as mine.

Taking the strangeness up a notch, Google clearly knows what cars didn't qualify for the credit when it was killed off, so if you look up whether or not the Mustang Mach-E qualifies, it'll correctly identify that it doesn't. However, it says it doesn't because of a battery sourcing issue (which was true back in September). The search engine makes no mention of the credits being discontinued.

This isn't the first time Jalopnik has waded into the muck that is Google's AI, Earlier this year, we debunked a widespread myth (that Google's AI picked up as fact), saying Ford used Spanish Moss in early Model Ts without cleaning or decontaminating it. Because of that, legend says customers were getting bitten in the ass by all sorts of nasty bugs. Now, when you look up "Ford Spanish Moss," our story is one of the first to pop up.

Of course, folks like you and me — people who know far too much about cars — know to look past this sort of AI junk, but most people aren't like us. Unfortunately, they'll take Google's word for it, and by the time they get to the dealership and sign the paperwork, it might just be too late. It's emblematic of a much larger problem, not just in the automotive industry, but in the world as a whole. The entire internet has been ensloppened by AI garbage, and there isn't much we can do to stop it other than spreading the good word that it is terrible.