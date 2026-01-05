14 Car Repair Terms You Need To Know Before Visiting A Mechanic

Even within automotive circles, not everybody is a wrencher with an exhaustive understanding of what's going on under the hood. Whether you're knowledgeable about cars or not, there's usually some amount of angst, confusion, and mistrust that goes along with navigating the sometimes high-stakes conversations that take place between you and a mechanic. And even if you're at a reputable shop where there's no reason to have your guard up, there are still some car repair terms that you're going to want to understand before you hand over the keys.

Giving the best possible care to your vehicle and protecting yourself from repair shop shenanigans means knowing what your mechanic (or service writer) is talking about, how they usually describe certain things, and what it typically means for you, the consumer. The goal isn't to make you suspicious of every shop. It's to make sure you know when to ask a follow-up question. This list focuses on the words you're most likely to hear or see when you drop off your car. It's not obscure acronyms or deep shop jargon. These are the terms that show up on inspection sheets, estimates, and work orders, which quietly determine how expensive your day is about to get. Because while there are certainly some car maintenance mistakes that are keeping your mechanic rich, not knowing how to talk the talk doesn't need to be one of them.