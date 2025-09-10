Should You Change Your Transmission Fluid Yourself?

If someone asked you to list a few car maintenance tasks you could do yourself, tire and oil changes may come to mind first (unless you're a project car person, in which case you'd respond with something like "LS-swapping my Suburban"). Are these two tasks stressed in the car community because oil is life for your engine, and knowing how to change your own tire will save you in a pinch? Or because they're considered to be easy? Or because DIY-ing these maintenance items will save you money? Perhaps it's all of the above.

There are other maintenance projects you can do without the help of a mechanic, however, such as changing your transmission fluid. Like oil and tire maintenance, changing your transmission fluid is important for your car's health and lifespan and is also something you can DIY (and save a few bucks on if you do), but whether or not you should depend on a few important conditions. The type of transmission your car has (automatic vs. manual, sealed vs. unsealed), the maintenance needs of your vehicle (full fluid flush vs. partial drain and fill), and the tools you have readily available all factor into how efficient it will be for you to handle transmission maintenance yourself.