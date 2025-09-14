How Your Automatic Transmission Knows When To Change Gears

Engineers are just wizards with college degrees. No, I take that back, they're powers are stronger than mere magic. I don't care what spells Harry Potter knows; nothing in his wizarding world is as impressive as the inner workings of automatic transmissions. With manual gearboxes, you choose which gear the transmission goes into. You're constantly judging vehicle speed and engine revs in anticipation of your next move, whether that's slowing down to enter your driveway, accelerating down a straight, or heel-toe shifting while navigating a tight hairpin. But automatic transmissions don't have brains or eyes, and yet they also have to figure out which gear you need and pronto.

Computers absolutely make this process easier, and don't worry, we'll discuss how they handle shifts. But it's the analog transmission of yesteryear that is worth exploring first, because like French cooking, you stare at it and wonder how anyone could have come up with such a complex solution.

Inside an automatic transmission, at least an old hydraulically actuated one, is a torque converter, planetary gearsets, the bands and clutches that engage those gearsets, and a series of valves that route hydraulic pressure to activate the bands/clutches. Now, the transmission knows which ratio to select based on vehicle speed information from the governor, accelerator pressure on the throttle valve, and what position the gear lever is in. The gear lever tells the transmission which shift valves it can and can't actuate. Pressure in the system increases as the governor senses the output shaft moving faster, and it will activate a shift valve to engage a clutch pack for a higher gear. If you put the pedal to the metal, more pressure from the throttle valve will negate the governor's input, and the transmission will hold a gear or even kick down.