Here's How To Bleed Your Car's Brakes By Yourself

Bleeding usually follows a specific order. For most vehicles, you'll want to start with the caliper farthest from the master cylinder, typically the right rear, then work your way to the nearest, ending at the left front. If in doubt, double-check your vehicle's owner's manual or service guide to be sure.

Alright, time to get messy. Pop the hood and fill that brake master cylinder to the "Max" line. Keep it there, if it runs dry, you'll be chasing air bubbles all day. Slip a clear hose over the bleeder screw, which usually lives on the brake caliper or wheel cylinder. Drop the other end into your catch bottle. Crack the bleeder open just a tad. Now pump the brake pedal slowly, hold it down, watch the mix of old fluid and air bubbles shoot through the hose. Close the valve before you lift the pedal, or you'll suck air right back in. Repeat this at each corner until the fluid runs clean and bubble-free.

And here's the most crucial step people always forget — top off the brake fluid reservoir after every wheel. Miss it, and you'll run the master cylinder dry and undo everything you just did. Careful not to get brake fluid on your car's paint to avoid any damage. Keep rags and brake cleaner handy, because spills happen, and always use nitrile gloves and safety glasses.