Here's What Can Happen If You Never Change Your Coolant

In a lot of ways, modern car owners have it easy. Sure, you might burst into a fit of rage trying to disable that lane departure warning, but inconvenient trips to the mechanic for maintenance are far fewer than our parents or grandparents endured. Synthetic engine oil can easily last twice as long as old-school dead dinosaur juice. Ditto for automatic transmission fluid, which some manufacturers say can last 100,000 miles in normal use. But what about coolant, also called antifreeze in concentrated form? How long can it last and what happens if it doesn't get changed?

Coolant is typically a 50/50 mix of water and ethylene glycol, although that ratio can vary. Compared to pure water, coolant has a higher boiling point as well as a lower freezing threshold. The coolant mixture circulates throughout an engine via a water pump to keep key components like engine blocks and cylinder heads at proper operating temperature.

In warm weather, it draws heat away from hot components, then takes a trip back through the vehicle's radiator where it sheds heat before another pass through the engine. In cold weather, antifreeze prevents the engine coolant from freezing (duh!) which can result in catastrophic damage like a cracked engine block. Finally, engine-heated coolant is directed through a sort of mini-radiator called a heater core. When air is blown across that heater core by an electric fan, it provides warmth inside the vehicle's interior.