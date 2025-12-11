These Car Maintenance Mistakes Are Keeping Your Mechanic Rich

Skipping maintenance feels like saving money, until your savings show up as a blown engine, ruined tires, or a roadside breakdown. Regular maintenance is the difference between predictable small expenses and surprise four-figure repairs. Staying on top of fluids, inspections, and parts that wear out is one of the best ways to keep your car safe, reliable, and actually worth something when it's time to sell or trade in.

A breakdown of car repair and maintenance costs from AAA shows just how fast waiting turns expensive. Routine appointments like oil changes, tire rotations, and other maintenance are in the tens or low hundreds of dollars. If ignored long enough, you could end up with engine replacements, transmission rebuilds, or suspension work that can easily rise into the thousands.

Stretching oil changes, neglecting tires, ignoring warning lights, skipping timing belts, and more all adds up. It might be basic, boring maintenance, but you should try and handle it on a manageable schedule. If not, it may feel like your next visit to the shop is funding your mechanic's new toolbox.