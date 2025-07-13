Is That Fluid Leak Under Your Car A Problem? Here's How To Tell

Going out to your car and finding a leak can make you worry about making it out of the driveway, let alone to the nearest auto repair shop. Depending on the severity of the leak, you may need to tow your car to avoid a hazardous situation. However, since there are so many different kinds of fluids flowing around your vehicle at any given moment, it can be difficult to tell what you need to worry about.

There's really only one instance in which you needn't worry — if the liquid leaking is clear, odorless, and doesn't stick to your fingers, then that's just water and is no cause for alarm. It probably just means your A/C system is functioning correctly. You may also find water dripping from the exhaust pipe, which is also usually okay as long as it's just a couple of droplets here or there.

If the leak is colored or smells, however, then there may be a cause for concern. You can narrow it down by the color, location, volume, consistency, and smell of the leak, but it can still be hard to tell what is what. A drop in your vehicle's performance is also a clear sign that something is amiss. Let's take a look at the different leaks you may discover and learn how to distinguish between those that have simple fixes and those that can be hazardous.