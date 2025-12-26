It's hard to believe, but it's almost the end of 2025. And what a year, huh? So many things happened this year. Were any of them good? I'll leave that up to you to decide. So many things happened in the car world, specifically, too. Were any of those things good? Some, at least. Not many. But some. I'm not here to ask you about things that happened in the auto industry this year, though, nor am I here to ask you about things that happened in racing, or to your own car, or anything like that. I've got a simple question: What's the best car you saw this year?

Now, the word "best" in this context can mean whatever you want it to mean. It could be your favorite car you saw this year, the coolest car you saw this year, the rarest car you saw this year, or, sure, whatever you think actually is the "best." Really, I just want to know about the cars you spotted on the street, at a car show, or wherever else that stopped you in your tracks and made you say "wow," the spot that you'll still be thinking about well into the new year. You don't have to include a picture of said car, but bonus points if you do (especially if you're cool with us posting it).