The 2025 Las Vegas Concours Was Overwhelming In The Best Way

Over the past three years I've watched the Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance from afar, either because I wasn't able to attend or because it hadn't seemed like a stand-out show, despite — being just a couple months after Pebble Beach doesn't help. But a couple months ago I started hearing that this year's Vegas Concours, held on the golf course at the Wynn, was going to have the largest gathering of Bugattis ever, including the most Veyrons. First the number was in the twenties. Then I heard at least thirty were going. Once a friend who works at a Bugatti dealership said more than 40 were confirmed, I booked a same-day round-trip plane ticket.

For a trip that was less than twelve hours total, it was completely overwhelming. Over 600 cars were on display, and the Concours estimates the total worth was at least $1.1 billion. Beyond the 47 Veyrons (and 64 Bugattis total), there was the largest number of Lamborghinis ever in one place (apparently 230 cars), more than 30 Paganis, at least four Skyline GT-Rs, the kind of incredible pre-war machines and Group C race cars you expect from a Concours, and all sorts of other weird and rare stuff like a pair of Oldsmobile Aerotech concept cars. My hope for a good car show is that I'll see things I've never seen before, and the Las Vegas Concours really delivered on that.