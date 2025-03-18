Production Renault 5 Turbo 3E 'Mini-Supercar' Has In-Wheel Motors With 536 HP, Weighs Under 3,200 Pounds

At the end of last year Renault showed off its electric 5 Turbo 3E, a wild-looking prototype evocative of the old mid-engined 5 Turbo and Group B rally cars. Though it shares styling with the smash hit 5 E-Tech, the Turbo 3E is more of a bespoke rear-wheel-drive EV that just looks like it's based on the 5 — Renault describes it as a "mini-supercar," which I think is apt. Renault promised that the 5 Turbo 3E was going to become a production car, which seemed kinda ludicrous, but now the production 5 Turbo 3E has been revealed and it looks just like the show car.

Renault has also taken the wraps off the 5 Turbo 3E's two-seat interior and divulged all sorts of juicy specs and performance facts, which totally back up the French brand's supercar claims. The 5 Turbo 3E will be the second production car to use in-wheel motors — after the ill-fated Lordstown Endurance — and it'll be far more common than you might be expecting. Renault is building 1,980 of the 5 Turbo 3E, with order books opening in a few weeks and deliveries set to start in 2027. There will be hundreds more 5 Turbo 3Es in the world than Ferrari F40s, 841 more of these Renaults than Bugattis with the W16 engine. That rules.