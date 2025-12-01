Which Super Rare Street-Parked Hypercar Are You Taking?
As I've said many times before, you really never know what kinds of cars you're going to spot in Beverly Hills. I go on a carspotting drive or walk pretty much every day, often seeing race-driven classics, limited-run supercars, rare coachbuilt models, and other cars that are just plain weird, like a V8-swapped Audi A5 done up for baja racing. Recently I saw a Spyker C8 Spyder, a Faraday Future FF91 and a Qvale Mangusta all in one afternoon, for instance.
While Los Angeles gloriously empties out during holiday breaks, there are still enough people going out to brunch or dinner in the city that make it always worth a drive through 90210. That was especially true last week on Thanksgiving Eve, when two extremely rare hypercars were street-parked on the same block: a one-of-99 Bugatti Mistral, and a one-of-15 McLaren Sabre. Sadly these two were parked far enough away from each other that I couldn't capture them in the same frame, but alas...
The McLaren
I'll start with the rarer car first, the McLaren Sabre. Announced in 2020 and based on the same platform as the Senna, the Sabre was designed after McLaren's Vision Gran Turismo concept and only offered in the U.S. market (though some have popped up in collections elsewhere). It used McLaren's familiar twin-turbo V8, but with more power than any application before it at 824 horsepower, sending it to a top speed of 218 mph — faster than any other nonhybrid two-seater McLaren road car. While less extreme than the race-ready Senna, the Sabre's styling is still quite outrageous, especially at the rear end where the huge wing is connected to a tail fin extending from the roof, and a large center exhaust tip exiting above the giant diffuser. When new the Sabre cost around $3.5 million, but since then they've traded hands for more than that.
This particular Sabre, chassis No. 8, is one of the more fun specs out there. It has Pacific Colorstream paint along much of the body, which shifts from bright teal to magenta and more in-between, while the center sections of the body are finished in exposed carbon fiber. That Colorstream paint is used as an accent pinstripe and on components like the wheel center-locks. Sadly the interior is mainly just black Alcantara, though there are some Colorstream accents inside as well. This car has been listed for sale a handful of times, and there's a matching Senna running around LA (or, at least, it used to be) with plaid seats.
The Bugatti
Then we've got the Bugatti Mistral, the open-roof sendoff for the W16 engine. Essentially a Chiron roadster (with a fabric soft-top that can be put in place for emergencies), the Mistral's quad-turbo motor makes a whopping 1,578 horsepower, which can take it to a top speed of 282 mph, faster than any other production convertible in history. It's also all-wheel drive, so it would be easier to drive in nasty weather than the Sabre. Though production will be ending soon, Bugatti is still actively building the Mistral, which carried a starting price of around $5 million — but factor in options and tariffs, and this one probably costs more like $8 million.
This Mistral recently got delivered to Bugatti Beverly Hills, and I'm unsure of whether it's currently available for purchase or if it's already in the hands of its buyer. The spec is very classy, with black exposed carbon fiber covering most of the body but a nice bright copper being used on the lower body, the wheels, the engine bay, and other accents. Its interior perfectly ties into the outside, with black leather offset by matching copper. There are lovely details like woven leather, and the wood shift knob with an elephant sculpture inside.
So, out of these two hypercars, which one would you rather take for a post-brunch afternoon drive?