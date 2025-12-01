Which Super Rare Street-Parked Hypercar Are You Taking?

I'll start with the rarer car first, the McLaren Sabre. Announced in 2020 and based on the same platform as the Senna, the Sabre was designed after McLaren's Vision Gran Turismo concept and only offered in the U.S. market (though some have popped up in collections elsewhere). It used McLaren's familiar twin-turbo V8, but with more power than any application before it at 824 horsepower, sending it to a top speed of 218 mph — faster than any other nonhybrid two-seater McLaren road car. While less extreme than the race-ready Senna, the Sabre's styling is still quite outrageous, especially at the rear end where the huge wing is connected to a tail fin extending from the roof, and a large center exhaust tip exiting above the giant diffuser. When new the Sabre cost around $3.5 million, but since then they've traded hands for more than that.

Daniel Golson / Jalopnik

This particular Sabre, chassis No. 8, is one of the more fun specs out there. It has Pacific Colorstream paint along much of the body, which shifts from bright teal to magenta and more in-between, while the center sections of the body are finished in exposed carbon fiber. That Colorstream paint is used as an accent pinstripe and on components like the wheel center-locks. Sadly the interior is mainly just black Alcantara, though there are some Colorstream accents inside as well. This car has been listed for sale a handful of times, and there's a matching Senna running around LA (or, at least, it used to be) with plaid seats.