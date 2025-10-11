This Is The Only New Manual Transmission Pickup Truck You Can Buy In The U.S.

A great deal has been said about the impending death of the manual transmission, and it seems that the projection is proving to be accurate. Nowhere is this more evident than in the pickup truck segment, where nearly all automakers now offer only automatic gearboxes across their ranges. Just last year, you could order a new Jeep Gladiator with a standard six-speed manual. But that's sadly no longer the case, after Stellantis ditched the stick shift as part of its updates for 2025, leaving the previously optional eight-speed automatic as the lone gearbox.

Due to this, the Toyota Tacoma is now the only new pickup truck with a manual transmission. That's thanks to its available six-speed manual, which features the second-gen version of Toyota's intelligent manual transmission (iMT2) automatic rev-matching and anti-stall technology to smoothen things out. Note, though, that the manual doesn't come standard and is only available on select trims. Rather, what you get by default is an eight-speed automatic. The death of the manual isn't just a truck problem, According to our findings, there are only 34 new cars available with a manual transmission in 2025.

That doesn't really fit the dying breed image, but when you consider how things were back in the day, the picture becomes clearer. Per the EPA, about 65% of all light-duty vehicles produced in 1980 had an automatic gearbox, meaning manual-equipped vehicles held onto a reasonable 35% of market share. But by 2022, the percentage of manual-equipped light-duty vehicles had dropped to less than 1%. According to the EPA, automatic transmissions have grown in popularity due to their ability to "provide greater efficiency by optimizing engine operation and reducing energy losses when transmitting power to the wheels."