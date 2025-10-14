These New Trucks Have The Best MPG

We're 1/4 of the way through the 21st century, so almost anything is possible, including pickups that can be fuel-efficient. Yet, the best results mostly come from trucks that don't have conventional gas-burning engines under the hood (hint: hybrids and diesels). It wasn't too long ago that the idea of a pickup with passenger-car-like fuel economy seemed about as likely as a V8 Prius. However, the base 2025 Ford Maverick, a hybrid, gets up to 42 mpg in the city and has bragging rights as America's most fuel-efficient truck. Drop a diesel into a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (or GMC Sierra 1500), and the federal government says this full-sized truck can deliver 29 mpg on the highway.

Yes, this market segment has its share of gas guzzlers, including the 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R, which gets an abysmal 10 mpg in the city and 15 mpg on the highway. However, truck buyers wanting to minimize their gas station stops have numerous options. To dive into fuel economy ratings from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), we examined every 2025 model year pickup in the compact, midsize, and full-sized categories. Heavy-duty pickups (which aren't tested by the EPA) and all-electric trucks (we'll save the MPGe conversation for another day) are excluded. In addition, the ratings mentioned don't reflect ruggedized trims or tires that might reduce fuel economy.