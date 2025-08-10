Consumer Reports Says These Are The Most Reliable Pickup Trucks To Buy Used
Thanks to depreciation, it is entirely possible to snap up a vehicle in the used car market for a fraction of the cost of a new one. But with so many options to choose from, there's always the risk that the discount won't pay off if you need to make tons of repairs. These concerns range from faulty electrics to steering and suspension issues, transmission problems, and even hard-to-diagnose faults.
Some original owners of these used vehicles are also known to sell them with outstanding recalls or other issues, which is why it's always a good idea to thoroughly inspect, test drive, and verify the vehicle's history before making a decision, as it can help you avoid some common car buying mistakes that shoppers can fall victim to when purchasing used vehicles. Besides checking if there's a shady past, you'll also want to do everything you can to ensure you're buying one with solid long term reliability, which is where Consumer Reports (CR) come in.
According to a survey which asked CR subscribers to provide feedback about their truck's reliability, four trucks stood out with above-average rating — two from Toyota and one each from Ford and Honda. CR testers were also impressed by how the trucks have shown to be capable of good road manners, meaning they are civilized and enjoyable enough to fit into everyday life. Here's a look at the prize pickups.
2022 Ford Maverick
The simplicity, flexibility, and multipurpose versatility of the 2022 Ford Maverick make it one of the best options on the market. Now, you can add reliability to that list, as according to Consumer Reports readers, it is one of the most dependable trucks to buy used. Base models draw power from a hybrid powertrain comprising a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor combining for 191 horsepower and 173 pound-feet of torque. Mated to the continuously variable automatic (CVT), this setup can achieve a combined city-highway fuel economy of 37 mpg, according to the EPA.
But if you're not desperately looking to save money filling up, there's a 250-hp, turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder, which would drop the official fuel economy of front-drive Maverick models down to 26 mpg with an available eight-speed automatic; all-wheel drive models offer combined fuel economy of 25 mpg. At the time of writing, there are plenty of great examples available on CarGurus for under $20,000.
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Launched in 2016 ahead of the 2017 model year, the second-generation Honda Ridgeline still appeals even in 2025. One factor that owners often appreciate is its ability to offer smooth ride and car-like handling on the road courtesy of its unitized Global Light Truck platform and independent rear suspension. Inside the cabin, space is good enough, and the seats are supportive and super comfortable. The Ridgeline has also proven to be a great option for buyers who want decent utility, as it can tow up to 5,000 pounds and carry a payload of nearly 1,600 pounds.
You can still enjoy all of these Ridgeline strengths with any second-generation model, but you'll find that the 2021 and newer Ridgelines look noticeably more truck-like in appearance than their predecessors due to styling tweaks made for 2021. As for what's under the hood, it's the same naturally aspirated 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6, which puts out 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, directed to the wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission that replaced the original six-speed automatic the year before. The major plus for the 2021 model, though, remains its reliability, which Consumer Reports considers to be higher than the normal.
2020 Toyota Tacoma
There are lots of exciting years to consider when shopping for a used Toyota Tacoma, such as the redesigned 2024 Tacoma Hybrid, which impresses ahead of rivals with its superb off-road chops. However, to get the most reliable buy, you may need to look at the 2020 Tacoma, which, according to owners surveyed by Consumer Reports, has as much reliability as it does trail-conquering capabilities.
The Tacoma sadly didn't do too well in terms of overall customer satisfaction, earning a rather fair performance in the survey, but there's enough in it to meet your driving or trucking needs. Lower trims come with a 2.7-liter 2TR-FE four-cylinder engine producing 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, sent to the wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. If that's not good enough for your application, there's a 3.5-liter 2GR-FKS V6 with 278 hp and 265 lb-ft. Rear-drive models utilize the same six-speed automatic as those with the four-cylinder engine, but four-wheel-drive V6 Tacomas can also be had with a six-speed manual.
The Tacoma is available in two body styles: an extended four-seater cab with a 6.1-foot bed and a five-seater crew cab with a 5-foot-long bed. Depending on configuration, the truck can tow up to 6,800 pounds and carry 1,620 pounds of payload in its bed. Desirable amenities such as heated seats, navigation, adaptive cruise control, wireless smartphone charger, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 7-inch or 8-inch touchscreen display are also available.
2018 Toyota Tundra
The Toyota Tundra has always had an admirable reliability record, but the second-generation models introduced in 2007 might steal your attention away from the rest with their impressive dependability and safety performance. The 2013 through 2017 models have all earned Car Complaints' "Seal of Awesome" honor for their outstanding reliableness and trouble-free experience, and according to the CR survey, the 2018 Tundra also fits that bill.
It has two proven engine options in the 310-hp, 4.6-liter 1UR-FE V8 and 5.7-liter 3UR-FE V8, which produces a mightier 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque, with the most capable Tundra variants offering up to 10,200 pounds of tow rating and a maximum load-carrying capacity of 1,730 pounds. But the full-size truck's appeal extends beyond performance and capability. The 2018 Tundra also excels for its safety, as the Toyota Safety Sense – P suite of safety technologies is also included as standard. It bundles things like adaptive cruise control, pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams.