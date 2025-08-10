Consumer Reports Says These Are The Most Reliable Pickup Trucks To Buy Used

Thanks to depreciation, it is entirely possible to snap up a vehicle in the used car market for a fraction of the cost of a new one. But with so many options to choose from, there's always the risk that the discount won't pay off if you need to make tons of repairs. These concerns range from faulty electrics to steering and suspension issues, transmission problems, and even hard-to-diagnose faults.

Some original owners of these used vehicles are also known to sell them with outstanding recalls or other issues, which is why it's always a good idea to thoroughly inspect, test drive, and verify the vehicle's history before making a decision, as it can help you avoid some common car buying mistakes that shoppers can fall victim to when purchasing used vehicles. Besides checking if there's a shady past, you'll also want to do everything you can to ensure you're buying one with solid long term reliability, which is where Consumer Reports (CR) come in.

According to a survey which asked CR subscribers to provide feedback about their truck's reliability, four trucks stood out with above-average rating — two from Toyota and one each from Ford and Honda. CR testers were also impressed by how the trucks have shown to be capable of good road manners, meaning they are civilized and enjoyable enough to fit into everyday life. Here's a look at the prize pickups.